Indian tech couple earning over $1 million unable to build a life in US: 'We are miserable'

An Indian techie who moved to the US in pursuit of the American Dream has revealed that, even after a decade in the country and earning elite degrees, he was ultimately unable to build a fulfilling life there. In a deeply personal Reddit post titled "Unable to build a life in the US. What next?", a 32-year-old tech professional details how he and his wife, both FAANG employees earning a combined $1.35 million annually, have found themselves emotionally and physically burnt out. The techie and his wife, earning $1.35 million annually, have found themselves emotionally and physically burnt out.(Representational)

“From the outside, our lives seem perfect. But we’re miserable,” the post reads.

While the author earns $400,000 and his wife nearly $950, 000 at a top tech firm, he admits that his career has plateaued. A poor performance review this year and an expiring H1B visa now put his stay in the US in jeopardy. His wife, the higher earner, has faced her own battles: battling anxiety, depression, anaemia, and a string of surgeries.

Now, the couple is considering moving to Singapore through the Tech Pass program but wants to settle back in India a few years later.

"How do I move forward? Our lives are miserable in the US, my stagnant career, my wife’s toxic workplace and anxiety. I feel hopeless. We have all this money, and life looks bleak. I don’t know what I’m doing wrong that our lives are so miserable. I’m open to any and all suggestions," he says.

Users flooded the post with advice for the couple. "You need to take a step back and enjoy the simpler things in life. Both of you have done extremely well career-wise, but it's taking a toll physically and mentally," said one of them.

Another wrote, "First of all, the amount of money you guys have, you can live an extremely good life anywhere in the world, so please stop stressing about a poor rating at your job. You seriously need a break."