Indian tech couple divorce after wife refuses to quit high-paying job to care for mother-in-law

A post shared on social media platform X has sparked a debate on gender roles, workplace equality and marriage after it detailed how an Indian tech professional’s refusal to quit her job allegedly led to emotional abuse and divorce. An Indian couple's divorce has sparked a discussion on gender roles (Picture credit: Freepik)

From school romance to tech power couple In the now-viral post, an X user detailed the story of her childhood friend who fell in love with a boy in high school. After school, they both pursued BTech and found jobs at Tech Mahindra together.

Over the next few years, they changed jobs, climbed the corporate ladder, got married and bought a house. Today, they have two children together.

“A childhood friend fell in love with this guy when we were in +2. They continued that relationship in BTech joined in Tech Mahindra together, changed companies, got married, have two kids. Bought a home with their own money, living a life that is a dream for most of us,” the X user wrote.

Career breaks The post highlighted the woman’s career progression, particularly after motherhood. After her second pregnancy, she reportedly changed companies, learned new technology, and switched fields — eventually earning more than her husband.

“Except for post pregnancy 6 months, she never took break. She went to office till 9th month. She is really really hardworking. She feels really happy working for her kids and husband,” the woman’s childhood friend said in her X post.

Pressure to quit job Trouble started brewing in the marriage when the husband’s mother fell sick. She reportedly started demanding that the wife quit her job to take care of her.

“Now, the guy’s mother fell sick, and he asked her to quit working,” the post claimed. (Also read: Man resigns from ₹6 crore job after wife asks for ₹15 lakh monthly maintenance, court steps in)

The woman was unwilling to give up her career, pointing out that she already took breaks because of pregnancies. Instead, she offered to take financial responsibility of the household while her husband took a career break.

“I will take care of finances… now you take a break, I want to continue working,” she reportedly said, adding that she would “help out as much as I can with home also”.

“She even offered to ask her mother to come over to look after the kids,” the X post stated.