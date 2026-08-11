South Delhi luxury floor prices rise 6-21% in Q2 2026 amid redevelopment, HNI-NRI demand and limited supply
South Delhi real estate market: The average price of a 6000 sq. ft. floor in Category A colony nears ₹50 crore in Q2 2026 amid limited supply, a report said
Despite geopolitical tensions and moderating real estate demand across India’s top cities, South Delhi continued to outperform, with average prices of luxury independent floors rising 6%–21% year-on-year in the April-June quarter of 2026, driven by sustained demand amid limited supply.
Premiumisation, redevelopment and rising demand from HNIs and NRIs are supporting this momentum, according to a report by Golden Growth Fund, a Category II real estate-focused Alternative Investment Fund.
Category A colonies saw 20-21% growth with 2500 sq. ft. floors witnessing a rise of 21%, from ₹16-22 crore in Q2 2025 to ₹18-28 crore in Q2 2026. Similarly, the price of 6000 sq. ft. floor recorded 20% YoY growth from ₹36-45 crore to ₹41-56 crore.
Some of the category A colonies are Mayfair Garden, Panchsheel Park, Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Shanti Niketan, Westend, Chanakyapuri, Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Sundar Nagar, Maharani Bagh among others.
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Similarly, in Category B colonies, the price of a 2500 sq. ft. floor rose from ₹8.5-11 crore in Q2 2025 to ₹9-12.5 crore in Q2 2026, recording 10% YoY growth. The price of a 3200 sq. ft. floor rose by 6% YoY, it noted.
Some of the Category B colonies are Chirag Enclave, Anand Lok, GK, Green Park, Gulmohar Park, Niti Bagh, Defence Colony, Safdarjung Enclave, and Kailash Colony, among others.
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“South Delhi’s residential market continues to demonstrate strong structural resilience, with floor prices rising by up to 21% YoY, reflecting the sustained demand amidst low supply. Premiumisation, redevelopment and increasing demand from HNIs and NRIs are supporting this momentum. With landowners increasingly opting for redevelopment and buyers seeking larger, better-designed homes in established locations, South Delhi is emerging as a strong market with long-term value potential,” said Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund.
Jalan said that the geopolitical tension in West Asia is prompting NRIs and HNIs to increasingly shift their investment from the Middle East into the South Delhi real estate market to maintain safety of their investment while continuing to benefit from the continued rise in capital value and high rental potential.
South Delhi real estate market
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has divided all colonies of Delhi under eight categories – A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. Circle rates, Property Tax rates and Stamp Duty charges for Property Registration are based on these categories.
Approximately 18,500 plots are available across the 42 Cat A and B colonies in South Delhi. The redevelopment potential of these colonies stands at ₹6.5 lakh crore presenting a huge opportunity for project development.
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Golden Growth Fund is a Category II Real Estate-focused Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) designed for investments in South and Lutyens' Delhi. GGF pools capital from multiple investors to acquire a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, minimising risks while maximising potential returns.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More