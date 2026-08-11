Sinéad Gleeson: “In fiction, you can do anything”

I also think they’re separated as left brain and right brain. To me, they use different muscles and instincts. In fiction, you can do anything. You can literally get away with whatever you like. With non-fiction, you have to be careful because there are other characters. So, it requires more research. But in fiction, you decide everything. What’s real and what’s not. I mean, the island [in Hagstone ] isn’t real, [the characters] aren’t real. A woman came up to me at an event, and said she saw the exhibition that Nell (the protagonist) created. But it doesn’t exist in reality, I made it all up.

I actually started Hagstone before Constellations . And when I did, I realised that novels require a lot of attention. Essays or short stories, by their nature, they’re short. So, while you’re working on one, you can keep it all in your head. It’s not like that with novels. They’re long, like a very big engine, so you have to stay in them. And because I was busy with work and had a family, I couldn’t do it at that time. So, I started working on the essays. I like the form and more importantly, they’re finishable. If one’s not working out, you can sneak over and work on another one.

Your essays in Constellations (2021) explore the body both as subject and metaphor. In Hagstone (2024), that attention continues but through fiction. What prompted that move? What could fiction express that the essay form couldn’t?

The novel’s title, Hagstone, feels heavy with meaning. How did you arrive at it?

I didn’t have the title until very, very late. In fact, when the book went out on submission, it was called something else. That was only a working title because I just couldn’t find the right one. Titles are really important because they’re the first thing a reader sees after your name.

I knew what a hagstone was — a stone you find on the beach with a single hole bored all the way through it. They’re often called witch’s stones or snake’s eggs. In different cultures they’re considered talismans. Fishermen in Ireland would tie them to their boats so they’d return safely with a full catch, while farmers would nail them to their barn doors to protect their animals.

Then, an artist told me that some people believe if you look through the hole in a hagstone, you can see another version of the world. I thought that’s probably what all writers are trying to do. We take ordinary people, ordinary lives and ordinary places, and try to transform them into art. Because my protagonist is an artist, and the novel is so much about looking, seeing, visibility and invisibility, it suddenly felt like the perfect title. It almost found me.

Your protagonist, Nell, is an artist whose body and work are in constant negotiation. Was art a way of externalising the questions you’ve been exploring about embodiment, identity and visibility?

That’s a great question. Nobody has asked me that before. I think very much so. Many of the artists I’m interested in make difficult, confrontational work about the body. Artists like Ana Mendieta, Marina Abramović, Yoko Ono, and Carolee Schneemann were creating that kind of work in the 1970s, when many people had never seen women use their bodies in those ways.

At the same time, women in Ireland faced enormous restrictions. If you were a woman working as a civil servant and got married, you had to give up your job. It was called the marriage bar. I was interested in placing Nell somewhere between those generations.

It never occurred to me that she could be an artist in a traditional sense — a painter or a ceramicist. I always knew her body had to become part of the work itself. The island becomes her canvas, but ultimately her body also becomes the subject. At one point, she even wonders if the island is a body. I think that’s really the conflict of the novel. She feels umbilically connected to the place, and she’s afraid that if she leaves it, she won’t just lose her home — she’ll lose the kind of artist she is.

Irish literature has a strong tradition of realism. Do you see Hagstone belonging within that tradition, or were you trying to push against its boundaries?

I think it’s a realist novel in many ways. Things happen in real time; the people are recognisable and grounded. But there are also folkloric and supernatural elements, and in Ireland those things have always existed alongside realism.

The first stories I ever heard weren’t realistic at all. They were Irish myths and folktales — the Fianna, the banshee, the Children of Lir, stories about magical animals and enchanted landscapes. Those were the narratives I grew up with.

Ireland was a pagan and Celtic country long before it became a Christian one, so those traditions continue to coexist. Places like the islands that inspired Hagstone feel both real and magical. They’re remote, isolated landscapes where the rocks, the sea and the wind seem to hold stories. It didn’t feel contradictory to make the novel grounded in reality while also allowing something mysterious to exist beneath the surface.

Illness and care often become invisible companions, particularly for women. How do you write about those experiences without reducing them to suffering or sentimentality?

When I was writing Constellations, I told my editor that if it ever sounded like I was asking for sympathy, she should cut it. I’m quite allergic to pity. It’s not a very useful emotion.

Illness is an interruption to your life. It stops you working, seeing your friends and spending time with your family. I always thought of it as something deeply inconvenient rather than something I wanted people to feel sorry for me about.

I wanted to use my own experiences to talk about how the medical system treats women, older people, disabled people and people of colour. That meant writing personally, but the goal was always political. I wanted to challenge the way patients are treated.

I once spoke at a medical festival in Ireland attended by doctors and nurses. Afterwards, many of them told me they’d never thought to ask a patient their name before examining them or to ask permission before pulling back a hospital sheet. If the book helped people rethink how they treat patients, then it was worth exposing those experiences. Sentimentality would only have weakened that argument.