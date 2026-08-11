Police bust high-end car theft racket in Arunachal's Kra Daadi

Police identified the four arrested as Zahangir Alam, Mojhibur Rahman, Mohammad Sablu, and Md Gargantuan Ali, all residents of Assam.

During the operation, police seized 15 high-end vehicles allegedly stolen by the syndicate.

According to Kra Daadi Superintendent of Police Sepraj Perme, a Special Investigation Team led by DySP Mape Zirdo was constituted to probe the racket.

Itanagar, Police in Arunachal Pradesh's Kra Daadi district have busted a high-end vehicle theft racket, recovered 15 stolen cars and arrested four operatives, an officer said.

The SP said Zahangir Alam, identified as the alleged kingpin of the operation, was apprehended from Barpeta, Assam.

Detailing the modus operandi, they said the gang allegedly stole luxury vehicles from the Delhi-NCR area and transported them to Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for resale, targeting prospective buyers and often involving unsuspecting individuals in the trade.

Police confirmed that the case has been solved and a chargesheet has been filed.

Meanwhile, police in Itanagar on Monday recovered 10 stolen scooters and apprehended four minors, unearthing a two-wheeler theft network operating across the Itanagar Capital Region and neighbouring Assam, officials said.

The operation was initiated following the registration of a case at Chimpu Police Station, filed after a scooter was stolen from Zoo Road in Itanagar.

During subsequent intensified checking at security checkpoints, police intercepted a Child in Conflict with Law riding a suspected stolen vehicle. Upon interrogation, the minor allegedly revealed details regarding involvement in multiple vehicle thefts across the area.

Following up on the leads, a police team led by Chimpu Police Station officer-in-charge Inspector N Nishant tracked and recovered five stolen scooters from Gohpur in Assam. Simultaneously, a second team led by sub-inspector Taba Tate seized four additional scooters from Ganga village for ownership verification.

Police said four CCWLs have been apprehended so far in connection with the syndicate.

Police suspect the group was stealing two-wheelers from the ICR and smuggling them into Assam for disposal.

Efforts to verify the legal ownership of the 10 recovered scooters are underway, police said, adding that further investigations are in progress to ascertain links to other unsolved vehicle theft cases.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.