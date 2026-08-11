Ram Gopal Varma’s Police Company to explore Dawood Ibrahim’s underworld era; Harshvardhan Rane set to lead

Ram shared the name of the movie and its concept via social media to give people some insights about his movie’s plot. Explaining the distinction between a criminal gang and a strong police force, Ram said, “My NEXT film's NAME being produced by T SERIES is .. POLICE COMPANY. With the tagline 'It Is More Dangerous Than D Company'. The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money-making organisation.. But when an institution is given extra powers, it will soon become a company.”

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is making a return to the realm of the underbelly of Mumbai. He is all set to make his next movie titled Police Company, with T-Series bankrolling the project. The film has been inspired by the fight against organised crime by the Mumbai police force. It will be headlined by Harshvardhan Rane .

This movie returns to a period in Mumbai’s underground world when there was great violence. Ram remembered that after Dawood Ibrahim got rid of all those rival gangs, he managed to make his own gang, which later got the name D Company. He wrote, "After DAWOOD IBRAHIM brutally finished most of his rival gangs, he grew his GANG into a COMPANY and then left for DUBAI, leaving his protegee CHOTA RAJAN to head the operations of D COMPANY."

Dawood and Chhota Rajan’s equation came crashing down due to which there was a huge change in the criminal underworld of the city. Explaining how the situation unfolded, Varma wrote, "Subsequently, a chain of events led to a split between Dawood and Rajan, which in turn caused a vacuum in the Mumbai underworld. Taking advantage of the situation, many other gangs jumped in to stake their claim for the top spot, creating a massive outburst of criminal activities," he added.

With the underworld becoming increasingly violent, the Mumbai police responded by forming a special squad to take on the gangs. According to Ram, the squad carried out a large-scale crackdown over several years. He wrote, "In a panicky situation, a special squad was created which, between 1997 and 2004, killed more than 300 gangsters," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.