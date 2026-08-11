Mallika Sherawat, Krystle D'Souza, Shweta Tiwari and Rida Tharana cry amid palace politics in The Traitors season 2

While some contestants are trying to make sense of the clues, Abhishek Malhan appears to be getting increasingly frustrated with the Innocents’ inability to identify the Traitors. In one heated moment, he questions whether anyone is even seriously looking for them, saying, “Who is looking for the traitor? Does anyone here have a clue? Who are the traitors?” His frustration reaches another level when he bluntly says, “Koi aukaat nahi hai Innocents ki (The innocents have no standing).”

The new glimpse makes one thing clear: trusting the wrong person could prove to be the biggest mistake in the palace. And Rhea Chakraborty seems to have already understood that. Calling out the tendency to simply follow what everyone else is saying, Rhea warns the others, “Bhed chaal mein kheloge, toh innocent jaate jayega (If you follow the herd, you'll end up losing your innocence along the way).”

The Traitors Season 2 hasn’t even properly begun, but the palace already looks like a pressure cooker. Prime Video’s latest sneak peek, shared by Karan Johar, gives a glimpse of the growing suspicion, heated arguments and emotional moments among the contestants, suggesting that the game is going to get personal much sooner than expected. From questioning each other’s loyalties to openly naming suspected Traitors, the contestants seem to be losing patience with each passing day.

Mallika Sherawat feels the pressure Mallika Sherawat, who seemed confident about playing the game on her own terms in the trailer, is now seen having a much more emotional moment. She had earlier summed up her approach to the game by saying, “In this game, truth isn't essential; being convincing is.” However, the latest sneak peek shows her visibly shaken and in tears during breakfast.

“It’s too wicked, ya,” Mallika says, giving viewers a glimpse of how intense the psychological side of the game could become. Later, she sums up the experience by saying, “This is deception on another level.”

But even in the middle of all the tension, Parul Gulati finds room for humour. As one sees glimpses of Mallika, Krystle D'Souza, Rida Tharana and Shweta Tiwari in tears, she tells Kullu, “She’s crying... and she's a TV actress. Oh my god, they can cry without glycerine.”

The palace also sees some unexpected friction between Parul and Abhishek. Parul confidently compares herself to the dominant ingredient in a dish, declaring, “There's too much curry in the rajma... just the way I like it..” Her statement does not seem to impress Abhishek, who responds with an equally cheeky dig, “What do I care whether you're kadhi or sambar... what is this, man?”

The hunt for the Traitors is clearly getting messier, with contestants throwing out names and questioning alliances. Mallika wastes no time in making her own call, boldly declaring, “Munawar is the traitor.” Sahil Salathia, meanwhile, has two names on his radar as he says, “I feel like Shweta and Rhea are the traitors.”

The suspicion does not stop there. During the Circle of Shaq, Harman challenges another contestant directly, asking, “How do you know 100% that he’s not a traitor?” With every accusation demanding a defence and every defence leading to more questions, the game appears to be moving into dangerous territory.

And perhaps the best indication of just how difficult things are becoming comes from Abhishek himself. After all the arguments, theories and confusion, he admits, “Man, I swear to God, it's a really tough game.”

About Traitors 2 The celebrity line-up this season includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, and Ranveer Brar.

Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri also join the new season. They will compete for the title and a significant cash prize while trying to outsmart one another. The new season will premiere on Prime Video in India on August 13, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.