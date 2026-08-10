Gurugram's ₹271-crore penthouse deal puts DLF's The Dahlias in league with Mumbai’s priciest homes

Two people aware of the transaction said it is the costliest single-unit residential transaction in the country.

The penthouse has a super area of 17,200 sq ft and a carpet area of 10,500 sq ft, translating to approximately ₹1.58 lakh per sq ft on super area and nearly ₹2.6 lakh per sq ft on carpet area.

The transaction ranks among the most expensive single-unit residential deals reported in India, putting Gurugram’s luxury housing market firmly in the league of Mumbai real estate market's luxury apartments.

Entrepreneur Manav Sardana, who was associated with Imperial Auto before it was acquired by global private equity firm Warburg Pincus, has bought a penthouse at DLF’s The Dahlias in Gurugram for ₹271 crore, sources said.

Manav Sardana confirmed the transaction in an email response to Hindustan Times Real Estate. An email query has been sent to DLF. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Transactions in Dahlias In April 2026, ace investor Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela purchased an apartment in DLF's ultra-luxury project, The Dahlias, in Gurugram for over ₹120.71 crore, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The agreement deed showed that the apartment sold for over ₹1.93 lakh per square foot. According to the documents, the apartment is on a higher floor of Tower 1 in The Dahlias, located in DLF City Phase 5, Sector 54, Village Wazirabad, Gurugram, Haryana.

The apartment has a carpet area of approximately 6,233.39 sq ft and comes with five dedicated car parking spaces, according to the documents.

In February 2025, former India opener Shikhar Dhawan bought an ultra-luxury apartment in The Dahlias for almost ₹69 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed. The documents showed that the apartment cost ₹65.61 crore and the total cost, including stamp duty, was ₹68.89 crore.

In October 2025, Hindustan Times Real Estate reported that a Delhi-NCR-based industrialist bought four apartments totalling nearly 35,000 sq ft at The Dahlias on Golf Course Road for about ₹380 crore, in one of the country’s most expensive residential deals, according to property brokers. The four units, located in adjoining towers of the under-construction development, will be interconnected to form a single expansive residential unit, they said.

All about Dahlias and previous transactions According to DLF, The Dahlias will span around 7.5 million square feet and comprise 420 residences across 29 levels and 8 towers, including 15 exclusive duplex penthouses of about 350,000 square feet.

During FY26, DLF’s overall sales bookings declined 5% to ₹20,143 crore from a record ₹21,223 crore in the previous financial year. However, The Dahlias remained one of the company’s biggest contributors, generating ₹4,828 crore in FY26 alone. The developer sold 32 apartments in the March quarter, aided by strong demand and significant price appreciation.

Also Read: DLF sells luxury apartment in The Dahlias, Gurugram, to investor Madhusudan Kela for ₹121 crore

DLF on ecosystem that defines luxury, ₹ 100 crore apartments in Gurugram Aakash Ohri, Managing Director, DLF Home Developers Ltd while speaking during the Hindustan Times Real Estate Summit in June 2026, had said that India's ultra luxury housing market and the emergence of ₹100-crore apartments in Gurugram are not simply expensive on their own, but are products of an ecosystem that has been years in the making,

“DLF has worked very hard to create what can be called the Beverley Hills of India. It's a fully made in India, and especially Camellias defines that,” Ohri said. "You talk about Dubai, London — every country has one or two real estate projects that they're proud to talk about," Ohri said. He said Camellias has become that for India.

Speaking during the investors call for Q1 FY26-27 recently, Ohri said that the prices of Dahlias are going to be that the lower floors are ₹100 crores, and it goes up to almost about ₹160 to ₹170-odd crores right now.

Also Read: DLF MD reflects on ecosystem that defines luxury, ₹100 Cr apartments in Gurugram

"Most of the mid and low floors of North are gone. Some high floors have gone. So right now, for the trajectory, as we have planned it, we have another 3 years to go in Dahlias. And Dahlias is also right now, as I see it, the demand is such that I don't want to speculate, but post the Experience Center, I feel that there will be another spurt," Ohri said.

According to Ohri, the company has got interest from all over the country and outside for Dahlias now. "Over almost over 25% to 30% of our business now is coming from rest of India and outside, which is NRI," Ohri said during the call