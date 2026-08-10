Next phase of digital commerce will hinge on intelligent edge infrastructure

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global edge computing market, valued at $ 18.64 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to $ 267.42 billion by 2034, underscoring demand for low-latency, real-time computing.

While the customer-facing layer of commerce has become increasingly seamless, the underlying infrastructure is now undergoing a far more significant transformation. The next phase of digital commerce will no longer rely solely on distant data centres. Instead, it will increasingly depend on intelligent edge infrastructure, where computing, authentication, and transaction processing occur closer to the point of interaction.

While these innovations have made customer experiences increasingly seamless, they have also exposed the limitations of traditional cloud-centric infrastructure. Consumers today expect every interaction—from product discovery and identity verification to payment authorisation and fulfilment—to happen instantly. Delivering this level of immediacy requires computing power and decision making to move closer to where transactions actually occur.

Digital commerce has evolved through multiple infrastructure eras. What began as browser-led e-commerce eventually transformed into mobile-first transactions with real-time payments, embedded finance, and intelligent consumer engagement ecosystems that today process billions of digital interactions every single day.

Cloud infrastructure remains fundamental to digital commerce, but it was designed for centralised computing—not for billions of distributed, real-time interactions occurring simultaneously across smartphones, POS terminals, connected vehicles, IoT devices, and digital payment ecosystems. Every request travelling to centralised data centres introduces latency, consumes bandwidth, and increases infrastructure costs. As commerce becomes increasingly contextual and instantaneous, relying exclusively on centralised cloud infrastructure is becoming both technical and economically inefficient.

Every commerce interaction already begins at the edge. Consumer intent is first captured through smartphones, wearable devices, POS terminals, connected vehicles, kiosks, and IoT-enabled interfaces. Authentication happens locally through biometric verification. Risk assessment increasingly occurs in milliseconds during live transactions, while connected devices continuously generate contextual information. In many ways, the edge is no longer simply the first touchpoint—it is becoming the operational layer where commerce happens.

This transformation is already visible across industries. Retailers are deploying frictionless checkout powered by real-time customer insights, banking and fintech companies are building decentralized payment architectures to reduce latency, and quick-commerce platforms rely on intelligent orchestration systems to synchronise payments, inventory, and delivery in real time.

The growing importance of edge infrastructure is also closely linked to the rapid rise of connected devices globally. Industry estimates suggest that more than 15 billion edge-enabled devices are already deployed worldwide, continuously generating enormous volumes of transactional and behavioural data. Processing every interaction centrally is becoming increasingly expensive and operationally inefficient.

Instead, intelligent edge infrastructure enables organisations to process critical workloads locally while transmitting only essential data to the cloud. This reduces bandwidth consumption, lowers cloud computing costs, improves transaction reliability, and enables real-time decision-making, particularly in markets where network quality remains inconsistent.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now transforming commerce from being merely digital to becoming deeply personalised, predictive, and contextual. Recommendation engines anticipate customer preferences before searches are completed. Pricing adapts dynamically to consumer behaviour. Fraud detection occurs during live transactions, while conversational AI is enabling increasingly natural customer interactions.

However, AI also fundamentally changes infrastructure requirements. Every personalised recommendation, payment authorisation, fraud check, and contextual decision requires AI models to respond almost instantly. Routing every AI inference through centralised cloud environments introduces latency, increases bandwidth consumption, and significantly raises computing costs.

This is where intelligent edge infrastructure becomes indispensable. By enabling AI inference closer to users and processing workloads locally, organisations can deliver hyper-personalised experiences with lower latency, improved responsiveness, and greater operational efficiency. According to Market Research Future, advancements in 5G-enabled edge deployments are already reducing latency from nearly 50 milliseconds to below 10 milliseconds for mission-critical workloads. In an economy where commerce increasingly operates in milliseconds, this improvement becomes a significant competitive advantage.

As AI adoption accelerates, the broader technology ecosystem is beginning to separate into three distinct infrastructure layers.

The first layer builds intelligence through cloud infrastructure and foundation AI models. The second layer moves intelligence through high-speed connectivity networks such as 5G. The third—and increasingly decisive—layer delivers intelligence where customer interactions actually occur: At the edge.

Each layer plays a distinct role. Cloud remains essential for training AI models, connectivity enables intelligence to travel, but intelligent edge infrastructure determines how effectively AI performs in real-world commerce. Organisations capable of operationalising intelligence closest to customer interactions will increasingly define the next generation of digital commerce.

As commerce becomes increasingly decentralised, security and trust must move closer to the point of interaction. Traditional centralised security models are becoming inadequate for a world where billions of connected devices exchange sensitive financial and behavioural data in real time.

Cloud infrastructure will continue to remain foundational. Connectivity will continue expanding access. AI models will become increasingly sophisticated. Yet intelligent edge infrastructure will determine how efficiently, securely, and contextually those capabilities are delivered to end users.

The next generation of commerce leaders will not simply be organizations with the largest AI models or the strongest payment rails. They will be those capable of bringing intelligence closest to where customer intent is created, trust is established, and transactions are completed. In the years ahead, commerce will not simply be AI-powered, it will be edge-enabled.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Kumar Abhishek, founder, ToneTag.