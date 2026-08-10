Australian man calls moving to India ‘best decision’ of his life: ‘I’m achieving things I never imagined’

In the video, Evans said, "The best decision of my life was moving to India. I moved to India two and a half years ago and I'm achieving things that I never imagined I would ever achieve in my life. I was an accountant, I was sitting behind a desk for eight years as an accountant, and now I'm creating content full-time."

Andy Evans, popularly known as ‘theaussiebhai’ on Instagram, shared a video reflecting on his journey in the country and expressing his gratitude for the life he has built here.

An Australian content creator who moved to India more than two years ago has opened up about how the decision transformed his life and career. From spending years working behind a desk as an accountant to becoming a full-time content creator, he says India gave him opportunities and experiences he had never imagined.

He went on to describe how his move allowed him to pursue a completely different path while travelling, meeting people and documenting his experiences.

"I'm living my wildest dreams in India, seeing beautiful things, interacting with beautiful people, all because of this beautiful, wild, crazy country that we call India. I owe so much gratitude to this country, so much gratitude pouring from my heart for this incredible country, and I just can't wait for many more years ahead, many more adventures ahead, many more experiences with you guys through the community," he added.

Evans shared the clip with a simple caption that summed up his feelings: "So much gratitude for this country."

Watch the clip here: