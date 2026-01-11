Foreigner in Delhi cleans air purifier after 2 months, internet says 'Get out of India if you value health'

An Instagram video showing a foreigner cleaning his air purifier filter in Delhi has reignited concerns over the capital’s worsening air quality. The clip, shared by Andy Evans, has drawn thousands of views and a flood of reactions from social media users alarmed by the extent of pollution captured in just 2 months. Social media users expressed disbelief, concern and frustration over Delhi’s air quality. (Instagram/@theaussiebhai)

In the video, Evans, who goes by the name Aussie Bhai on Instagram, is seen pulling out an air purifier filter that should typically appear white or light grey after regular use. Instead, the filter appears completely black, layered with thick dust and particulate matter.

“All last night while I was asleep I was thinking, I probably should clean my air purifiers,” Evans said in the clip. “So I literally just woke up… I went to clean my purifiers. Look at this, bro. This is like two months in Delhi. It’s like a sheet of dust and pollution,” he continued.

Evans added that the filter shown is just one of 3 air purifiers running in his home. “This is insane. It’s literally a sheet. It’s like a carpet. I could put this on my floor. This could keep my house warm. It’s not a bad idea actually, repurposing pollution, but this is ridiculous, Delhi. Come on,” he joked.