Delhi man’s video of clogged air purifier filter goes viral, internet reacts with concern

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Nov 09, 2025 07:09 pm IST

A Delhi man shared a viral clip showing his air purifier filter turned jet black.

A viral Instagram video showing a Delhi man cleaning a jet-black air purifier filter has stirred fresh concern over the capital’s alarming pollution levels. The clip, shared by Devanshu on Instagram, has become a sharp reminder of how hazardous the city’s air has grown, with users reacting in disbelief and frustration.

A Delhi man posted a video of a pitch black air purifier filter, and viewers reacted with shock.(Instagram/idevaanshu)
A Delhi man posted a video of a pitch black air purifier filter, and viewers reacted with shock.(Instagram/idevaanshu)

(Also read: Founder says he got headache, throat irritation and burning eyes after landing in Delhi)

A filter that should have been grey turns completely black

In the now widely shared video, the man is seen cleaning an air purifier filter that should ordinarily appear white or even a mild grey after regular use. Instead, it emerges entirely black, coated in thick layers of dust and particulate matter.

Check out the clip here:

The clip also features the song 'Mera Desh Badal Raha Hai' playing in the background, a soundtrack choice that adds a striking layer of irony to the moment. Although the title translates to “My country is changing for the better”, the music serves as a subtle pun on the harsh reality that residents are currently battling amid the city’s alarming pollution levels.

Social media users express shock

The video has prompted many reactions on Instagram, reflecting both concern and exasperation.

One user commented, "This filter looks like it has survived a coal mine, not a living room." Another wrote, "We are literally breathing this every second and still calling it normal."

Several users voiced fear for children and elderly people, with one remarking, "If this is what the filter caught, imagine what our lungs are catching." Others pointed out the irony of the song choice, saying, "The background music hits harder than the pollution itself."

Another viewer said, "Delhi needs solutions, not slogans, because this is terrifying."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

