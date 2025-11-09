Founder says he got headache, throat irritation and burning eyes after landing in Delhi

A founder’s social media post has thrown a sharp spotlight on the alarming air quality situation in Delhi. Taking to his X account, Swapnil Srivastav, who leads the bamboo-plant-based global kids’ fashion brand Kidbea, shared a photo of a hazy airport scene captured from his aircraft window and voiced his frustration over the worsening pollution levels. A founder posted about landing in Delhi and experiencing headache and irritation as AQI crossed extreme levels.(X/@theswapnilsri)

‘Unbearable’ air quality, says founder

Sharing the image, Srivastav wrote: “Just landed in Delhi, already got a headache, throat irritation, and burning eyes. It’s unbearable. When China declared a health emergency, AQI was around 300 to 400. Thailand did it at 250. France took action at 200. And here in India, with AQI touching 500 to 1000+, our government is still silent. Our tax money funds their luxury lifestyle while we choke to breathe. Disgraceful!”

His post has already crossed more than three lakh views, drawing widespread reactions from residents and travellers who echoed similar concerns.

Citizens share their experiences

Users responding to the post described the situation in vivid detail. One person commented that “probably survival of the fittest, our lung and respiratory system will probably cope up to live in this system within ten years” while another said “I completely agree, the pollution in Delhi is tough to handle. The smell, especially at night and early morning, is like someone’s burning something right next door. We really need some action on this.”

A user who frequently travels to the capital added that “when the plane is about to reach Delhi, it’s so black as there is going to be a thunderstorm. Smoke can be felt inside the cabin in the air too. Kudos to the pilots to make a safe landing in these conversations.”

Another user issued a grim forecast, saying “my prediction for 2026, Delhi will be environmentally most polluted city in Asia” while one more person shared their ongoing health troubles, stating “down with throat infection, dry eyes, now cold. Its never ending anytime soon.”