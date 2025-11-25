Australian man explains why he prefers Delhi over Mumbai: ‘Miss that Delhi jugaad’

An Australian content creator living in India has sparked an online conversation after sharing his candid comparison of Delhi and Mumbai. An Australian man said Delhi’s jugaad made daily tasks simpler, while Mumbai stayed strict and rule focused, prompting mixed reactions.(Instagram/theaussiebhai)

Andy Evans, popularly known as ‘theaussiebhai’ on Instagram, posted a video titled, "I like Mumbai, but..." where he discussed why he preferred Delhi over Mumbai, having spent more time living in the national capital.

In the video, Evans explained that while he appreciated Mumbai, he found one striking difference between the two cities. According to him, Mumbai lacked the flexible and inventive problem solving known as the jugaad culture that is deeply embedded in Delhi's daily life.

Why Evans prefers Delhi

Evans elaborated that in Delhi, a small amount of money could get almost anything done. He said, "I like Mumbai but the only thing is, jugaad doesn't really work here. Two hundred rupees in Delhi? Anyone will do anything for you, like you can have a bhaiya to help you with whatever you want in your house." He shared that the ease of convincing someone to help with tasks made life smoother for him in Delhi.

Evans added, "But in Mumbai, people are like, you know, following the meter, following the rules. 'No you paid me for this. I'm just delivering this'. Hey bhaiya, just for two hundred rupees extra, help me with this. Nahi. Nahi. Nahi."

The clip is shared with a caption that reads, “I miss that Delhi jugaad.”

Check out the clip here:

Online reactions

The clip drew several reactions from viewers who shared their thoughts in the comments section. Many resonated with Evans' observations, while others defended Mumbai’s disciplined work culture. One user wrote, "He is spot on about the quick fix culture in Delhi." Another said, "Mumbai people believe in doing things the proper way and that is why the city runs smoothly." A third viewer commented, "Delhi has convenience, Mumbai has structure and both have their own charm." Another said, "He has lived in Delhi so his comfort is understandable." A fifth user remarked, "It is funny but also very true for anyone who has lived in both cities." Another viewer commented, "He explained what many people quietly feel but never say."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)