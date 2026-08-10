Father-son duo attack man with iron rod amid dispute over ‘anklet’ in UP's Lucknow; arrested

A 22-year-old man allegedly attacked with an iron rod in Lucknow's Madiaon was captured on CCTV staggering towards his house and collapsing outside it before dying at KGMU, police said. A father-son duo was arrested within six hours of the incident, with police recovering a bloodstained iron rod and a knife. A 22-year-old man allegedly attacked with an iron rod in Lucknow's Madiaon was captured on CCTV staggering towards his house and collapsing outside it before dying. (Representational/HT Photo/Sakib Ali)

Shubham Soni, a resident of Mama Colony in Faizullaganj, was allegedly attacked following a dispute with his friend Sumit Verma, 22, police said. Shubham was taken to KGMU, where doctors declared him dead.

CCTV footage purportedly shows Shubham running into a lane as two men appear to chase and assault him. Moments later, he appears to suffer a rod blow to his abdomen. He is then seen staggering, leaning against a wall and eventually collapsing face-down.

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Dispute and police statement Police said Shubham’s brother Shivam named Sumit and his father Mathura Prasad, 47, in the case. “An FIR under Section 103(1) of the BNS was registered at Madiyaon police station,” said SHO Madiyaon Shivanand Mishra.

Later, Shivam called police and said the duo had returned to his house and were allegedly trying to start another fight. “A police team reached the spot and apprehended both men... A bloodstained iron rod and a knife were recovered from their possession,” said the SHO.

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According to the victim’s family, the dispute stemmed from Sumit allegedly selling his mother’s anklet, which Shubham had helped him sell. Shubham later learnt that the anklet belonged to Sumit’s mother and allegedly threatened to inform her, leading to the dispute, the family alleged.

Police said the accused were being produced before a court and further action would depend on the investigation and postmortem findings.