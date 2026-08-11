Police trainee officer arrested for cheating fellow trainees of over ₹7 lakh

A police recruit trainee officer has been arrested for cheating his fellow trainees by allegedly collecting over ₹7 lakh from them for getting uniforms and then spending the money on an online betting game, police said on Tuesday. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused trainee. (Representative Image)

An officer of Peroorkada police station said that the accused -- Sambhu R Krishnan -- was a trainee in the Special Armed Police (SAP) and was arrested late Monday night.

He has been booked under section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the FIR, the accused was a member of the uniform committee and allegedly collected over ₹7,18,320 from several trainees to deposit it in the accounts of the police dry canteen for buying uniform materials, and of the society which stitches the uniforms.

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He carried out this activity between July 3 and July 13 and instead of depositing the amount, allegedly spent it on an online betting game to make a profit, the FIR said.

After his fellow trainees brought the alleged cheating to the attention of their superiors, a complaint was lodged with Peroorkada police by a senior commanding officer of the SAP.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused trainee.