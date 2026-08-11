A police recruit trainee officer has been arrested for cheating his fellow trainees by allegedly collecting over ₹7 lakh from them for getting uniforms and then spending the money on an online betting game, police said on Tuesday.
An officer of Peroorkada police station said that the accused -- Sambhu R Krishnan -- was a trainee in the Special Armed Police (SAP) and was arrested late Monday night.
He has been booked under section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
According to the FIR, the accused was a member of the uniform committee and allegedly collected over ₹7,18,320 from several trainees to deposit it in the accounts of the police dry canteen for buying uniform materials, and of the society which stitches the uniforms.
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Home/India News/Police Trainee Officer Arrested For Cheating Fellow Trainees Of Over ₹7 Lakh