How Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey pact casts a terror shadow over Delhi

Apart from the military ramifications of the Sunni alliance between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey, terrorism against India is also a critical concern as Red Fort suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi and his associate Muzammil Shakil had met their Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind handlers when they travelled to Ankara in 2022. The vehicle-borne suicide bombing near Red Fort had sent waves across India. (Reuters)

At least 15 innocents were killed and another 20 injured in the November 10, 2025 bombing when Nabi blew himself up using unstable TATP explosive outside Red Fort Metro Station, opposite the real target Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandini Chowk.

Besides, the Russian intelligence agency FSB in August 2022 had detained a terrorist who had been recruited by an Islamic State leader in Turkey to conduct a suicide bombing in India. The Russian FSB, which shared bare minimum details with India, identified the bomber as a Central Asian native who was radicalized online first and then trained in suicide bombing in Istanbul, Turkey by an unidentified IS representative.

The involvement of Turkey-based operatives in terror attacks against India is a matter of serious concern as this adds up to targeting of India by Pakistan based Sunni terrorist groups like LeT and JeM. What is important is that the Pakistan based terror groups have been known to raise funds in Saudi Arabia in the first decade. An example of this is Hyderabad born Mahmoud Ahmed Bahaziq, who used to collect funds for Pakistan based LeT in Saudi Arabia. Bahaziq was declared a UN designated terrorist in 2008. This was the period during which Pakistani deep state used Indian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to radicalize them for attacks in the Indian hinterland. A number of persons from the Indian diaspora were recruited by Pakistan in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf for attacks against India in the name of 2002 Gujarat riots.