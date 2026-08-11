How Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey pact casts a terror shadow over Delhi
Red Fort bomber Umar Un Nabi and other India-linked terrorists had travelled to Turkey, where they met handlers or were radicalised, trained for terror attacks.
Apart from the military ramifications of the Sunni alliance between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey, terrorism against India is also a critical concern as Red Fort suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi and his associate Muzammil Shakil had met their Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind handlers when they travelled to Ankara in 2022.
At least 15 innocents were killed and another 20 injured in the November 10, 2025 bombing when Nabi blew himself up using unstable TATP explosive outside Red Fort Metro Station, opposite the real target Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandini Chowk.
Besides, the Russian intelligence agency FSB in August 2022 had detained a terrorist who had been recruited by an Islamic State leader in Turkey to conduct a suicide bombing in India. The Russian FSB, which shared bare minimum details with India, identified the bomber as a Central Asian native who was radicalized online first and then trained in suicide bombing in Istanbul, Turkey by an unidentified IS representative.
The involvement of Turkey-based operatives in terror attacks against India is a matter of serious concern as this adds up to targeting of India by Pakistan based Sunni terrorist groups like LeT and JeM. What is important is that the Pakistan based terror groups have been known to raise funds in Saudi Arabia in the first decade. An example of this is Hyderabad born Mahmoud Ahmed Bahaziq, who used to collect funds for Pakistan based LeT in Saudi Arabia. Bahaziq was declared a UN designated terrorist in 2008. This was the period during which Pakistani deep state used Indian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to radicalize them for attacks in the Indian hinterland. A number of persons from the Indian diaspora were recruited by Pakistan in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf for attacks against India in the name of 2002 Gujarat riots.
While Saudi Arabian authorities clamped down on Pakistan's deep state activities in their country against India, the Mecca pact will bring the three Sunni nations very close to each other as a result of which Pak based terror groups against India could expand their activities in Riyadh in terms of fundraising for terror attacks. One must not forget the role played by Pakistani deep state in getting Saudi money in Afghanistan in 1990s in the name of bustard hunting. It was this funding that led to rise of Al Qaida in Afghanistan and LeT/JeM terror camps in Khost, Jalalabad and Kandahar. Will this cycle repeat again is a billion dollar question but Indian agencies will have to be on alert for such situations in future.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta is Executive Editor at Hindustan Times and one of India's top journalists covering national security, strategic affairs, foreign policy and geopolitics. Over the past three decades, he has extensively reported on India's military, diplomatic and security landscape, covering every major conflict and national security challenge, from the 1999 Kargil War and the 2020 East Ladakh standoff to Operation Sindoor in 2025. He has also covered major terror attacks, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2025 Pahalgam terror strike, along with numerous Pakistan-backed terrorist incidents in the Kashmir Valley and across India. He has reported on national and state elections for more than three decades. A recognised authority on strategic affairs, Gupta has covered India's nuclear programme since the Pokhran-II (Shakti series) tests in May 1998 and has written extensively on global nuclear issues, Indian diplomacy and the country's expanding global outreach. He has also reported widely on international conflicts and terrorism, with a special focus on the Indian subcontinent. Gupta has interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than four times, including Modi's first interview with the print media after becoming Prime Minister in May 2014. His other interviews include three with the Dalai Lama, as well as conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. He is the author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (Hachette, 2011) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (Hachette, 2014). He was awarded the Chevening-Wolfson Joint Scholarship at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, UK, in 1998 and participated in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the US State Department in 2006. He received the Ben Gurion Prize from Israel in 2011 and the K. Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). Since 2024, he has hosted Point Blank, Hindustan Times' weekly YouTube show on global geopolitics.Read More