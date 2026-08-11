‘New Parliament, PM house, why not…': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke launches campaign to improve govt schools in villages

In a video message posted on his social media, Dipke said that government schools in villages have been "neglected and ignored" over the last 80 years, alleging that no work has been done on them.

Dipke called on people to pledge to the cause on August 15, India's 80th Independence Day.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday announced a nationwide campaign to improve government schools in villages, calling on village heads and parents to take up the social and moral responsibility of enhancing the 'fundamental' facilities for children.

"We have made a new parliament, a new PM house. So why couldn't we make new schools in our villages? Do we not consider the children of farmers and labourers in our villages as the future of our country? What have we done for those children and why have we not been able to provide them with the facilities that a child gets in a big city?" Dipke questioned.

The CJP founder said that village children still have to walk long distances to attend school, adding that they don't have access to water or washroom facilities there.

"How difficult it must be for small girls. So, I feel that this August 15, if we should pay attention to anything, it should be to making a new start, and we must begin by correcting our government schools," Dipke added.

'One village's move will inspire others' He announced that he will go to his village, Hingoli, situated in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, and request the sarpanch (village head) to improve the government schools there.

Dipke also appealed to all the village heads watching his video, asking them to help improve the condition of government schools in their villages. He said that their contribution would be displayed on CJP's social media with complete credits and visuals.

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The CJP founder said that one sarpanch's initiative will inspire other villages to improve their government schools as well.

Request to parents to do social audit Dipke also called on parents to conduct a social audit of their children's schools, requesting them to check whether basic facilities are accessible.

"See if there is electricity, if there is water, and are there washroom facilities? Do they get midday meals? And if these things aren't there, then make videos. Because your children's schooling should be good. It is the fundamental right of your children," he added.

He said that the CJP will soon release a form through which parents can share details about their children's schools and their infrastructure.

Dipke said the form would be available to print and fill out, following which parents can email it to contactcockroachjantaparty.org.

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"So, let's make a promise together, to all the children who live in the villages. Promise that we will fix their schools. We can do this together. If we all come together, work, and act, I am very sure we can fix our village schools. Because the real India lives in villages," Abhijeet Dipke said.

Abhijeet Dipke's CJP movement What began as an online satirical platform, with Abhijeet Dipke launching the Cockroach Janta Party from the US, the movement soon gained popularity before taking its campaign to the streets, seeking justice for students affected by the NEET paper leak.

The CJP agitation gained nationwide attention, with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also joining their 36-day protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.