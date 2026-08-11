Wife of liquor chain owner held for assaulting domestic help at Gurugram's Camellias

“The accused is a housewife, and her husband is the proprietor of a chain of liquor outlets,” a police officer aware of the details of the case said, adding that the house help is a Nepal national.

Police took suo motu action based on the video and registered a first information report (FIR) against an unnamed woman early on Monday at Sushant Lok police station under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The matter came to light after a 90-second video of the incident, reportedly shot by an occupant of an adjacent flat, was widely shared on social media.

A 52-year-old woman – a resident of the upscale DLF Camellias high-rises in Gurugram – was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting her 22-year-old house help and confining her at the residence, police said.

“In the video, the employer is seen assaulting the house help repeatedly, pulling her by hair, choking her, and shoving her inside the kitchen which was visible through a glass window,” the officer said. The officer added the police are examining if such incidents took place in the past.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video

“The accused has been identified as Ruchira Sachdeva (aged 52), a resident of Camellias Apartments, Sector 42, Gurugram,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

Kumar added that Sachdev told police that the incident occurred on the night of July 24. “It was a work-related dispute over which the woman assaulted the 22-year-old. Following the incident, the house help returned to Nepal on July 27,” Turan said.

HT made multiple attempts to reach out to the family of the accused, but they did not respond.

According to investigators familiar with the case, who asked not to be identified, the couple also presented to police with a document signed by the victim requesting that no legal action be taken against her employers.

Police said it would be clear only after investigation whether the victim signed the document willingly or was coerced.

Woman banned from leaving house, using phone Investigators also said it had emerged that the woman was not allowed to use a phone or leave the house. These allegations are now being investigated, they added.

Turan said there was strong preliminary evidence against Sachdeva as her face was clearly visible in the video, which also helped police establish her identity when police team reached Camellias for investigation.

A police team approached her on Monday and arrested her after questioning her at the station.

Police have the victim’s details and will contact her to record her statement, Turan said.

Afterwards, it will be clear if the house help was repeatedly assaulted or only once and if she willingly signed the document urging no legal action against her employer, officers, associated with the investigation told HT.