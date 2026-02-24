Berkshire Hathaway’s Ajit Jain buys ₹85 crore luxury apartment at DLF The Camellias, sets ₹1.10 lakh per sq ft benchmark

Ultra-luxury residences at DLF The Camellias in Gurugram continue to attract India’s wealthiest buyers, underscoring that demand for trophy homes remains strong among both domestic billionaires and non-resident Indians (NRIs). The latest high-profile buyer is Ajit Jain, Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations at Berkshire Hathaway, led by legendary investor Warren Buffett. Gurugram top deal: Ajit Jain, Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations at Berkshire Hathaway, led by legendary investor Warren Buffett has purchased a 7,400 sq ft apartment in DLF The Camellias at around ₹85 crore.

According to Kshitij Jain, founder of Rizin Advisory Pvt Ltd, who brokered the transaction, Ajit Jain purchased a 7,400 sq ft apartment in DLF The Camellias at around ₹85 crore. The deal is understood to be the highest-priced transaction for the project’s introductory 7,400 sq ft configuration, setting a benchmark of nearly ₹1.10 lakh per sq ft.

DLF Golf Links continues to attract the city’s elite, maintaining its position as one of the most prestigious residential addresses and remaining a class apart in Gurugram’s luxury housing market.

Jain said that at least 2 to 3 transactions in The Camellias concluded at lower prices in the last quarter of 2025. The documentation for Ajit Jain’s purchase was finalised last week. Kshitij Jain said the acquisition is for end use rather than investment, with Ajit Jain likely to shuttle to India more frequently and live closer to family members.

Ajit Jain could not be reached for a comment.

Queries have been sent to DLF. The story will be updated if a response is received. HT Real Estate has not reviewed the property documents.

Industry insiders note that NRIs continue to account for nearly 15–20% of buyers at The Camellias, with interest primarily coming from the US, UK, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Middle East.

Brokers say affluent overseas Indians increasingly look to invest back home after reaching a certain stage in life and career, often recognising projects that match global luxury standards. Many frequent India regularly and prefer owning a managed residence instead of staying in hotels. Apart from lifestyle use, such assets also serve as long-term investments.

They said that ongoing geopolitical uncertainties have further encouraged high-net-worth individuals to maintain a residential base in India, both as a personal anchor and as a strategic real estate investment.

All about DLF Camellias project in Gurugram DLF’s The Camellias has emerged as one of India’s most coveted residential addresses. Spread across 17.5 acres, the ultra-luxury development is often compared to living in a seven-star hotel, offering a lifestyle defined by exclusivity, privacy and high-end amenities around the clock.



The project has become a preferred address for the country’s most successful business leaders, industrialists, CXOs, start-up founders and affluent NRIs. Many members of Delhi’s elite have shifted from sprawling independent kothis to these expansive residences, often spanning nearly 10,000 sq ft, reflecting a broader shift toward managed luxury living in Gurugram’s premium residential corridor.

DLF had sold the Camellias in Gurugram as bare-shell units in 2014 at ₹22,500 per sq. ft. Brokers said rental values in the complex are around ₹17 lakh per month for a 7,400 sq ft apartment.

Other high-value deals in Camellias DLF’s ultra-luxury project The Camellias in Gurugram recorded four high-value property transactions worth a combined ₹270 crore in September 2025. According to documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the deals included two earlier primary sales of penthouses and two new secondary transactions

British businessman Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia also purchased an 11,416 sq ft apartment in DLF’s ultra-luxury project, The Camellias, Gurugram, for ₹100 crore last year, sources said. He had bought a bare-shell, first-floor corner simplex apartment, and this is significant because, despite being on a lower floor, it has fetched ₹100 crore, a price usually reserved for higher-floor units, according to sources.

Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia confirmed the deal, saying he had initially considered buying a farmhouse but chose a gated condominium instead because he frequently visits India. While he owns a property on Kautilya Marg, he prefers staying in Gurugram.

Documents accessed by Zapkey showed that Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal registered an ultra-luxury apartment at DLF’s The Camellias in Gurugram in March 2025. He had purchased the apartment three years ago for ₹52.3 crore.

In December 2024, Rishi Parti, CEO and founder of Gurugram-based Info-X Software Technology, had purchased a penthouse in The Camellias for ₹190 crore, the most expensive deal so far.

In February 2024, a Singapore-based NRI sold a 10,000 sq ft apartment at The Camellias to Smiti Agarwal, wife of Hemant Agarwal, CMD at V Bazaar Retail Pvt Ltd, for a whopping ₹95 crore.

In October 2023, an 11,000 sq ft apartment was snapped up for about ₹114 crore in a resale. The transaction was then compared with deals in New Delhi’s posh localities, among the country's most expensive properties.

In a related deal in 2025, a Delhi-NCR-based industrialist had bought four apartments totalling nearly 35,000 sq ft at DLF’s ultra-luxury project The Dahlias on Golf Course Road for about ₹380 crore last year, in one of the country’s most expensive residential deals, according to property brokers.The four units, located in adjoining towers of the under-construction development, will be interconnected to form a single expansive residential unit, they said.