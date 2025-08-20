British businessman buys 11,000 sq ft first-floor apartment in DLF’s Camellias for 100 crore: Sources

British businessman Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia has purchased an 11,416 sq ft apartment in DLF’s ultra-luxury project, The Camellias, Gurugram, for ₹100 crore, sources said. The deal underscores the growing preference among global Indians and ultra-high-net-worth individuals for luxury condominiums over standalone homes. Gurugram real estate deal: A British businessman has bought a 11,000 sq ft apartment in DLF's Camellias for ₹ 100 crore: Sources

They said the unit is a bare-shell, first-floor corner simplex apartment, and this is significant because, despite being on a lower floor, it has fetched ₹100 crore, a price usually reserved for higher-floor units, according to sources.

Spread across 17.5 acres of land, The Camellias is a confluence of wealth - it’s like living in a 7-star hotel 365 days, 24 hours a day. This is the project where the country’s most successful people reside - from industrialists, CXOs, start-up founders and the who’s who of Delhi’s elite club, some of whom moved away from independent kothis to these almost 10,000 sq ft-odd apartments located in Delhi’s suburbs.

Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia confirmed the deal, saying he had initially considered buying a farmhouse but chose a gated condominium instead, as he frequently visits India. While he owns a property on Kautilya Marg, he prefers staying in Gurugram.

Ahluwalia, who founded Euro Car Parts and later sold the business, currently helms Dominvs Group, a London-based enterprise with interests spanning real estate, hospitality, and asset management.

With his latest purchase, Ahluwalia joins an elite group of homeowners at The Camellias, a development that has become synonymous with high-value transactions and upscale urban living.

A set of queries has been sent to DLF. The story will be updated if a response is received.

The Camellias, located on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, has emerged as one of the most sought-after residential addresses in the country, currently trading at ₹87,800 per sq ft and leasing at a rate of ₹12 lakh to ₹16 lakh per month, as of April 2025, brokers said.

Other high-value deals at The Camellias

Documents accessed by Zapkey showed that Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal registered an ultra-luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias, Gurugram, in March this year. He purchased the apartment three years ago for ₹52.3 crore.

In December 2024, Rishi Parti, CEO and founder of Gurugram-based Info-X Software Technology, had purchased a penthouse in The Camellias for ₹190 crore.

In February 2024, a Singapore-based NRI sold a 10,000 sq ft apartment at The Camellias to Smiti Agarwal, wife of Hemant Agarwal, CMD at V Bazaar Retail Pvt Ltd, for a whopping ₹95 crore.

In October 2023, an 11,000 sq ft apartment was snapped up for about ₹114 crore in a resale. The transaction was then compared with deals in New Delhi’s posh localities, among the country's most expensive properties. DLF had sold the Camellias in Gurugram as bare-shell units in 2014 at ₹22,500 per sq. ft.