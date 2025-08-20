Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
British businessman buys 11,000 sq ft first-floor apartment in DLF’s Camellias for 100 crore: Sources

HT Real Estate News
Aug 20, 2025 06:34 pm IST

Gurugram: The ₹100-crore Camellias deal is for a bare-shell, first-floor corner flat, a price typically reserved for higher floors, sources said

British businessman Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia has purchased an 11,416 sq ft apartment in DLF’s ultra-luxury project, The Camellias, Gurugram, for 100 crore, sources said. The deal underscores the growing preference among global Indians and ultra-high-net-worth individuals for luxury condominiums over standalone homes.

They said the unit is a bare-shell, first-floor corner simplex apartment, and this is significant because, despite being on a lower floor, it has fetched 100 crore, a price usually reserved for higher-floor units, according to sources.

Spread across 17.5 acres of land, The Camellias is a confluence of wealth - it’s like living in a 7-star hotel 365 days, 24 hours a day. This is the project where the country’s most successful people reside - from industrialists, CXOs, start-up founders and the who’s who of Delhi’s elite club, some of whom moved away from independent kothis to these almost 10,000 sq ft-odd apartments located in Delhi’s suburbs.

Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia confirmed the deal, saying he had initially considered buying a farmhouse but chose a gated condominium instead, as he frequently visits India. While he owns a property on Kautilya Marg, he prefers staying in Gurugram.

Ahluwalia, who founded Euro Car Parts and later sold the business, currently helms Dominvs Group, a London-based enterprise with interests spanning real estate, hospitality, and asset management.

With his latest purchase, Ahluwalia joins an elite group of homeowners at The Camellias, a development that has become synonymous with high-value transactions and upscale urban living.

A set of queries has been sent to DLF. The story will be updated if a response is received.

The Camellias, located on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, has emerged as one of the most sought-after residential addresses in the country, currently trading at 87,800 per sq ft and leasing at a rate of 12 lakh to 16 lakh per month, as of April 2025, brokers said.

Other high-value deals at The Camellias

Documents accessed by Zapkey showed that Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal registered an ultra-luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias, Gurugram, in March this year. He purchased the apartment three years ago for 52.3 crore.

In December 2024, Rishi Parti, CEO and founder of Gurugram-based Info-X Software Technology, had purchased a penthouse in The Camellias for 190 crore.

In February 2024, a Singapore-based NRI sold a 10,000 sq ft apartment at The Camellias to Smiti Agarwal, wife of Hemant Agarwal, CMD at V Bazaar Retail Pvt Ltd, for a whopping 95 crore.

In October 2023, an 11,000 sq ft apartment was snapped up for about 114 crore in a resale. The transaction was then compared with deals in New Delhi’s posh localities, among the country's most expensive properties. DLF had sold the Camellias in Gurugram as bare-shell units in 2014 at 22,500 per sq. ft.

