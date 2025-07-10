Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal registers ultra-luxury apartment at DLF Camellias in Gurugram bought for 52.3 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 04:31 PM IST

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal has registered an ultra-luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias, Gurugram, which he purchased three years ago for ₹52.3 crore

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal has registered an ultra-luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias, Gurugram, which he purchased three years ago for 52.3 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Zomato's co-founder Deepinder Goyal has registered an ultra-luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias, Gurugram, which he purchased three years ago for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52.3 crore
Zomato's co-founder Deepinder Goyal has registered an ultra-luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias, Gurugram, which he purchased three years ago for 52.3 crore

The conveyance deed was executed in March, with Goyal paying 3.66 crore in stamp duty, the documents showed.

The apartment spans 10,813 sq ft and includes five parking spaces, according to the documents.

The apartment was bought in August 2022 directly from the listed real estate developer DLF and the conveyance deed was registered on March 17, 2025, documents showed.

The Camellias in Gurugram comprises ultra luxury apartments and is located in DLF phase-5. Brokers said a similar-sized apartment today would cost over 140 crore.

There was no response from DLF and Goyal. The copy will be updated if a response is received.

Other properties bought by Goyal in Delhi-NCR

n February 2024, Deepinder Goyal purchased a plot in Delhi’s Mehrauli area for 50 crore.

Goyal is an IIT Delhi alumnus. He started his career with Bain & Company. He started Foodiebay in 2008 in collaboration with Pankaj Chaddah and founded Zomato a year later.

Property transactions in DLF's Camellias

In December 2024, Rishi Parti, CEO and founder of Gurugram-based Info-X Software Technology, purchased a penthouse in The Camellias for 190 crore.

Also Read: 10 reasons why DLF's Camellias is a coveted address in Gurugram 

In February 2024, a Singapore-based NRI sold a 10,000 sq ft apartment at The Camellias to Smiti Agarwal, wife of Hemant Agarwal, CMD at V Bazaar Retail Pvt Ltd, for a whopping  95 crore.

In October 2023, an 11,000 sq ft apartment was snapped up for about 114 crore in a resale. The transaction was then compared with deals in New Delhi’s posh localities, among the country's most expensive properties. DLF had sold the Camellias in Gurugram as bare-shell units in 2014 at 22,500 per sq. ft.

Spread across 17.5 acres of land, The Camellias is a confluence of wealth - it’s like living in a 7-star hotel 365 days, 24 hours a day. This is the project where the country’s most successful people reside - from industrialists, CXOs, start-up founders and the who’s who of Delhi’s elite club, some of who moved away from independent kothis to these almost 10,000 sq ft-odd apartments located in Delhi’s suburbs.

Also Read: Government proposes bill for online property registration, documents. Here's what it means for you

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal registers ultra-luxury apartment at DLF Camellias in Gurugram bought for 52.3 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On