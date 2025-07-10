Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal registers ultra-luxury apartment at DLF Camellias in Gurugram bought for 52.3 crore

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal has registered an ultra-luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias, Gurugram, which he purchased three years ago for ₹52.3 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Zomato's co-founder Deepinder Goyal has registered an ultra-luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias, Gurugram, which he purchased three years ago for ₹ 52.3 crore

The conveyance deed was executed in March, with Goyal paying ₹3.66 crore in stamp duty, the documents showed.

The apartment spans 10,813 sq ft and includes five parking spaces, according to the documents.

The apartment was bought in August 2022 directly from the listed real estate developer DLF and the conveyance deed was registered on March 17, 2025, documents showed.

The Camellias in Gurugram comprises ultra luxury apartments and is located in DLF phase-5. Brokers said a similar-sized apartment today would cost over ₹140 crore.

There was no response from DLF and Goyal. The copy will be updated if a response is received.

Other properties bought by Goyal in Delhi-NCR

n February 2024, Deepinder Goyal purchased a plot in Delhi’s Mehrauli area for ₹50 crore.

Goyal is an IIT Delhi alumnus. He started his career with Bain & Company. He started Foodiebay in 2008 in collaboration with Pankaj Chaddah and founded Zomato a year later.

Property transactions in DLF's Camellias

In December 2024, Rishi Parti, CEO and founder of Gurugram-based Info-X Software Technology, purchased a penthouse in The Camellias for ₹190 crore.

In February 2024, a Singapore-based NRI sold a 10,000 sq ft apartment at The Camellias to Smiti Agarwal, wife of Hemant Agarwal, CMD at V Bazaar Retail Pvt Ltd, for a whopping ₹95 crore.

In October 2023, an 11,000 sq ft apartment was snapped up for about ₹114 crore in a resale. The transaction was then compared with deals in New Delhi’s posh localities, among the country's most expensive properties. DLF had sold the Camellias in Gurugram as bare-shell units in 2014 at ₹22,500 per sq. ft.

Spread across 17.5 acres of land, The Camellias is a confluence of wealth - it’s like living in a 7-star hotel 365 days, 24 hours a day. This is the project where the country’s most successful people reside - from industrialists, CXOs, start-up founders and the who’s who of Delhi’s elite club, some of who moved away from independent kothis to these almost 10,000 sq ft-odd apartments located in Delhi’s suburbs.

