Govt's new draft bill proposes online property registration, mandates registration of documents

To align with evolving property and transaction practices, the government has drafted a bill proposing the introduction of online property registration. The bill also expands the list of documents that require mandatory registration, including agreements to sell, powers of attorney, sale certificates issued by competent authorities, equitable mortgage arrangements, and certain documents based on court orders. The Registration Bill 2025 proposes online property registration and makes document registration mandatory. Aadhaar-based verification to be optional .

The draft bill ‘The Registration Bill 2025’ has been prepared by the Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India to align it with a modern, online, paperless and citizen centric registration system. Once enacted, the Bill shall replace the pre-Constitution Registration Act, 1908, the government said in a statement.

The Bill has been placed for public feedback and introduces provisions to support online registration, electronic presentation and admission of documents, issuance of electronic registration certificates, and digital maintenance of records.

As a part of pre-legislative consultative process, suggestions from public on the draft ‘The Registration Bill, 2025’ are invited within a period of 30 days i.e. on or before June 25, 2026, the government statement said.

In recent years, the growing use of technologies, evolving socio-economic practices, and increasing reliance on registered documents for due diligence, service delivery, and legal adjudication have underscored the need to create a forward-looking registration framework. Several states and union territories have already introduced innovations such as online document submission and digital identity verification under the existing 1908 Act. Further, it is equally important to clearly delineate the roles and responsibilities of registering officers, enabling them to uphold the integrity and reliability of the registration process in a manner consistent with applicable law, it noted.

Building upon these advancements, there is now a need to provide a harmonized and enabling legislative framework to support secure, efficient, and citizen-centric registration practices across the country. The Registration Bill, 2025 has been designed to realize this vision, it said.

Key features of the Registration Bill, 2025

Aadhaar-based authentication with informed consent is permitted, alongside alternative verification mechanisms for individuals who do not possess Aadhaar or choose not to use it. The Bill also enables electronic integration with other record-keeping systems to enhance the efficiency and integrity of information flows, it states.

To reflect contemporary property and transaction practices, the Bill expands the list of documents requiring compulsory registration. These include agreements to sell, powers-of-attorney, sale certificates issued by competent authorities, equitable mortgage arrangements, and certain instruments based on court orders, the document states.

It also provides an enabling provision for appropriate governments to issue rules on cancellation of registration subject to certain standards, including compliance with principles of natural justice. These provisions are intended to ensure that the registration process operates within the bounds of law while upholding the reliability and evidentiary value of registered instruments, it said.

The Bill modernises the organisational structure of the registration establishment by creating a more agile and responsive hierarchy, including the introduction of additional and assistant inspectors general of registration. It also streamlines the appointment process for registrars in case of vacancies and vests rule-making authority with the appropriate government to ensure alignment with local governance structures.

The Bill promotes plain language drafting, digital enablement, and transparent procedures to make the registration process more accessible, especially for individual citizens and small businesses. It encourages simplification without compromising on legal certainty or procedural safeguards, the document showed.

While the present law requires that documents be presented at the registration office, the new draft bill says these documents can be presented "in person or through electronic means."

The current law requires people registering documents to affix a passport-size photograph and fingerprints to the document.

Under the new draft bill, an individual will have to affix in the document their signature, passport-size colour photograph or get photographed by a digital camera and thumb impression, either manually or through a biometric device, submit the Permanent Account Number (PAN).

The bill provides that a person presenting any document for registration may affix physical signatures, electronic signatures under the Information Technology Act, 2000, or such other forms of signatures (whether physical or digital) as may be prescribed.

It also says that every person presenting any document may undergo consent-based Aadhaar authentication, or offline verification or consent-based verification through officially valid documents or equivalent e-documents under applicable law.

No person will be refused registration for not having an Aadhaar number, the draft bill states.

In public interest and to prevent fraud, the government may require persons executing such documents notified through electronic means to physically appear before the registering officer, before issuing the registration certificate, the draft bill said.

It also defines conditions in which the registration may be denied, and provides a mechanism for appealing against the denial of registration.

Here's what legal experts have to say

“The bill, if properly implemented and automated, will significantly simplify logistics and reduce reliance on middlemen,” said Venkat Rao, founder and managing partner at Intygrat Law Offices LLP. “It seeks to address a long-standing public demand, enhances transparency through an electronic trail, and helps curb fraud by enabling verification through Aadhaar and other means. Overall, it’s a futuristic and consumer-friendly move."

