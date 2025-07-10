‘Height of nuisance in India’: Delhi man slams Gurgaon's waterlogging, says China handles rain better

Heavy rainfall in Gurugram caused massive traffic jams, waterlogging and electricity issues in various parts of the city. Following this, social media was flooded with posts showcasing how rainfall impacted Gurgaon. Amid those, a share by a Delhi man has sparked a heated debate. In his tweet, he slammed the Haryana city’s infrastructure while praising China’s method of rain management. A waterlogged street in Gurugram after a few hours of rain. (X/@mahawarchirag)

“Height of nuisance in India. The 30 mins of rain and this is the level of water logging as if drains don't exist at all,” IIM-educated Chirag Mahawar wrote.

In the following line, he talked about his experience with rainfall while in China. “I was in Guanzhou, China 2 months back and even hours of rain there was not a single drop of water on streets.”

He also shared a video with his X post. The six-second video shows a waterlogged road with vehicles partially submerged in water and people navigating through the flooded area.

Take a look at the post:

What did social media say?

The post promoted mixed reactions. While some social media users agreed with Mahawar, others slammed him.

An individual wrote, “In every underpass, water logging happens. Like literally, you can see that height is low here, and whole water will get collected, but they keep no drains inside underpasses. People can seriously die. In just 30-45mins of rain, it becomes uncrossable.”

Another joined, “Yeah mera India.. where we blame each other.” A third remarked, “Underwater Disney land dekhne ko mileaga wait karo 5 years.” A fourth posted, “While your complaint against Gurgaon would be genuine, we are fed up with the likes of you who have developed a habit of singing praises of China’s few developed cities, and using them to shame India on first opportunity.”