‘What’s it like for an Indian to live in China?’: Man reveals ‘shocking’ cultural differences

A YouTuber who relocated from India to China and has lived there for the past six years has posted a video highlighting the daily lives in both countries, including the cultural gaps that shocked him. An Indian man living in China and working for the past few years. (YouTube/@ZINABHI001)

“Indian in China SHOCKED! (Grocery Shopping, Daily Life & Surprising Habits),” Abhinav Singh wrote in his YouTube post. He added, “What’s it like for an Indian to live in China? In this vlog, I reveal shocking cultural differences, CHEAP grocery shopping in China (price comparison!), and surprising habits Indians won’t expect!”

“This video is for you! I share real experiences as an Indian living in China. ‘Cost of living in China for Indians,’ ‘Is China expensive for Indians?,’ ‘Chinese vs Indian food differences,’ ‘Can Indians survive in China?’” he continued.

In the video, Singh shares how he starts his day. He then goes to his workplace by carpooling with his colleagues. Once his workday is over, he goes grocery shopping and returns home to cook.

While enjoying his dinner, he claims that the momo he eats is the type that Virat Kohli likes. Between his work, shopping, and meals, he also shows some of the daily habits of the Chinese people that shocked him as an Indian.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Show more local things, bro.” Another questioned, “Momo same taste karte hai kya? Like in India?” A third added, “Nice vlog.” A fourth remarked, “Good one.”

Who is “Desi Boy In China”?

Abhinav Singh, an Indian, is behind the “Desi Boy in China” YouTube channel. His bio says, “I am a dance choreographer working and living in China and exploring the fascinating landscapes, cultures, and experiences of China.”

He further added in his bio that the videos he shares show “adventures, discoveries, and insights from this beautiful country [China].”