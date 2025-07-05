Indian engineering student reveals life inside hostel in China: ‘This gives me major C-drama vibes'

An Indian engineering student’s video of her hostel room in China has pleasantly surprised the internet. She shared how life is in a building that houses both male and female students. Many social media users complimented her accommodation by saying it’s giving them “C-drama vibes”. An Indian engineering student gave a tour of her hostel in China. (YouTube/@Saloniinchina)

“Hi everyone! I’m from India, and in this video, I’m giving you a tour of my university dorm here in Shenzhen, China,” Saloni Choudhary wrote. In the following few lines, she described her dorm as “super cute, cosy, and perfect for student life.”

“I'm studying here on a fully funded scholarship, which means I don’t have to worry about tuition fees, dorm expenses, or most other costs — such a blessing for international students!” she continued.

She starts the tour of her hostel right from the outside, giving a glimpse of the huge space students can use. As she enters, she uses her student ID card to open a gate at the front and then access the lift.

Upon reaching her room floor, on the 17th floor, she shows how students can use their ID cards or face scan to enter the floor.

What does the hostel room look like?

She takes the viewers through her hostel room, which is designed to accommodate four people. It shows efficient storage places designed all across the room for the occupants - complete with a table and a bed for each student.

During her tour, she captures the common bathroom area and the washing space, where students can use the washing machines for free.

Take a look at the full video:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “So much difference in Indian Dorms & Chinese Dorms... I mean, look at the cleanliness, privacy, open environment, and free stuff like printing machines, the washing machine facility, and the washroom facility. The one thing I personally loved was the neatness and cleanliness. Living at a place like this can surely bring me mental peace, more productivity, good health, and the ability to feel more and more free.”

Another added, “The campus is so clean and pretty, Indian colleges could never.” A third expressed, “The amount of stuff and facilities you people get free of cost [maybe included somewhere else] is amazing. And the view from that terrace [connection between buildings] looks awesome for walking anytime. Study hard and enjoy.”

A fourth wrote, “Literally, you are so lucky!! I loved your vlog. I thought in C-dramas, they pretend they have such amazing cute dorm rooms, and you showed us that it's true. Omgg, make your parents proud, girlie!!”