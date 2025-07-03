‘They won’t show you this side of China’: Indian attends local wedding for the first time

A video by an Indian woman living with her family in China gave a quick insight into a modern-day local wedding. The video has piqued the curiosity of some and left others with questions. An Indian woman attending a wedding in China. (YouTube/@PartTimeTravellerChina)

Shared on the YouTube channel “Part Time Traveller China” - run by an Indian couple - the video is titled “They won’t show you this side of China.” The caption of the footage reads, “In this video, I share about my experience attending my first Chinese wedding.

In the video, the woman reaches the venue with her son. She says that she is attending the wedding of one of her colleagues, which was hosted at a very hard-to-book venue.

As the video continues, she gives a tour of the place to show how it's decorated. The clip further captures the bride and the groom entering the wedding venue. She also takes the viewers through the food she and her son ate at the event.

Check out the full video:

What did social media say?

The video received positive feedback from social media users. While many were surprised to see a Chinese wedding, a few praised the YouTuber's regular content. However, a few said they would like to see a traditional Chinese wedding instead of a modern one.

An individual remarked, “I learn so much from your vlogs—awesome! Keep them coming.” Another added, “Very Western, sit-down dinner! Maybe show us a truly ethnic wedding… country style. Tradition is getting lost. Sad, really, as with modern-day lifestyle, I guess children won’t want to embrace the ‘old’ way of celebrations."

A third expressed, “One thing that puzzles me is most people don't dress up for a wedding.” A fourth wrote, “Thank you for the video.”