Indian entrepreneur in China travels 1,600 km by train for a 3-hour meeting: 'Returned to sleep in my bed'

Imagine travelling 1,600 km in one day just for a 3-hour meeting and still making it back to your own bed by night. This is what an Indian entrepreneur claimed he did in China. Co-founder of Skyvik Akash Bansal shared on X about his journey, which he claimed cost him ₹8,000. An Indian entrepreneur shared a post on X praising Chinese railways. (X/@akashbnsal)

“So, I traveled 1600 km in a single day for a 3-hour meeting and wasn't dead by the end. This shows how convenient life in China is. I took a train in the morning, traveled 800 km one way, had a meeting, and returned at night to sleep in my bed,” the Indian entrepreneur wrote.

Bansal continued that the stations are massive in China. Talking about the boarding process, he continued, “You enter the platform just 10 minutes before departure, and the gates open on both sides, east and west. You simply scan your national ID or passport at the scanner, and the door opens.”

Bansal further explained, “Once I reached a station half an hour early, a security person approached me, checked my ticket, and took me to the counter to change it for a train that was departing in the next 10 minutes. Mind you, I said nothing; this fellow did all this on his own. He could have ignored me.”

Take a look at the entire post:

How did social media react?

The post prompted people to share varied reactions. While some asked questions about his journey, a few chose to react with hilarity.

An individual asked, “Google Meet ya Zoom kar leta?” A few others shared the same sentiment. Responding to such queries, Bansal revealed that it was a meeting about hardware, and an online discussion wasn’t possible.

An individual asked, “Cost of the ticket?” Bansal replied, “Rs. 4000 for 800kms. 4.5 hours.” A third commented, “China trains can't be matched.”

A fourth wrote, “That's truly impressive! The efficiency and convenience of China's high-speed rail system make it sound like they transform travel into a seamless experience. It highlights what's possible with modern infrastructure and efficient systems, making long distances feel short.”