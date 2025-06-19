Video: Chinese student walks home with bags on bamboo pole after crucial exam, impresses internet

A heartwarming video of a Chinese secondary schoolgirl walking home after completing her exam, carrying her belongings on a bamboo pole, has gone viral on Chinese social media—earning widespread admiration and support across the country. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the video was filmed outside Guanyang County No. 2 Senior High School in Guilin, Guangxi province, southern China, shortly after the girl, surnamed Liu, finished the Gaokao—China’s highly competitive college entrance examination. A Chinese student inspired many after walking home with quilts balanced on a bamboo pole post-exam.(X/@AmazingLiuzhou)

The footage shows Liu dressed in modest clothing, balancing two large, overstuffed bags on either end of a bamboo pole as she quietly makes her way home.

Watch the clip here:

Not alone, just determined

Clarifying the viral moment, Liu said the bags were filled with quilts. “I get cold easily, so I brought three thick quilts to school,” she explained. She added that her mother was indeed with her, although not in the frame: “I was walking ahead with the pole carrying quilts and daily necessities, while my mum followed behind with a suitcase; that’s why she wasn’t caught on camera.”

Her head teacher, surnamed Chen, described Liu as a diligent student from a rural background. “She has a strong work ethic and always takes the initiative. Whatever she commits to doing, she sees it through. She’s very capable,” he said.

Nationwide admiration and offers of support

The video has struck a chord with viewers nationwide. A teahouse owner in Chengdu, Zhang, told SCMP he was moved by her perseverance and would be “delighted to offer her a summer job” helping with cleaning or preparing tea.

Luo, a retired professor from Wuhan University, expressed a desire to sponsor her future education. “I see my younger self in her. Now that I have the means, I want to support her, but I haven’t been able to reach her,” he said, adding that he had left comments across platforms in hopes of contacting her.

Gratitude, not charity

Despite the generous offers, Liu has gracefully declined all financial help. “With my father and brother working away from home, it’s just my mum and me. She’s getting older, so I don’t want to go too far. I plan to find a summer job nearby.”

She added, “Some families may favour sons over daughters, but in my family, everything is fair – sometimes my parents even spoil me more, which makes my brother a little jealous. We may not have flowers, but being together is our bouquet.”

According to SCMP, Liu plans to run a small stall selling liangfen (cold jelly noodles) over the summer. She hopes to study education and become a teacher one day.