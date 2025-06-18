Chinese woman stabbed 22 times in violent ambush, breast implants deflect fatal blows

A woman in southeastern China has miraculously survived a horrific knife attack thanks to an unexpected source of protection—her breast implants. As reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the implants are believed to have deflected multiple stab wounds that could have otherwise been fatal. Breast implants saved a woman’s life during a brutal knife attack in China.(Representational image/Pixabay)

As per the outlet, the violent assault took place on May 22 at The MixC Shopping Mall in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. The 30-year-old victim, identified by her surname Ma, was ambushed while getting into her car.

Forced at knifepoint

According to Ma’s account, the attacker forced his way into the front seat of her car, threatening her with a knife. Despite her cries for help in the parking area, no bystanders responded.

The assailant then compelled Ma to pay for parking and ordered her to drive out of the mall, taking her to Tongxiang, a nearby county. Along the way, he continued to threaten her and demanded she borrow money from her friends after checking her bank account balance.

When the attacker was briefly distracted, Ma managed to send a message to her boyfriend, who then tracked her phone’s location and alerted the police.

A life saved by implants

Police officers from the Chongfu station in Tongxiang arrived at the location. However, before they could intervene, the attacker stabbed Ma 22 times in the chest and then turned the knife on himself. He died shortly after, while Ma, against all odds, survived.

Medical personnel later confirmed that Ma’s breast implants had absorbed most of the impact. “We counted over 20 stab wounds. Fortunately, I had undergone breast augmentation surgery in the past, and the implant blocked what could have been a fatal blow. Only one stab wound reached my lung,” Ma told Lichi News, as cited by SCMP.

‘Case left unresolved’

Although Ma has now been discharged from hospital, she expressed dissatisfaction with how the case has been handled. Authorities reportedly closed the investigation following the attacker’s death.

“It just feels like I was unlucky to have encountered the suspect. Now that he is dead and the case is closed, there are many things that cannot be undone,” she said.