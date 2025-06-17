Company faces backlash for fining employees for looking in mirrors, eating at desks: ‘If I catch anyone…’

A Chinese firm is facing backlash after introducing a set of unusual workplace rules. According to a report in South China Morning Post, Man Wah Holdings Ltd, a major home furnishing firm-is under fire after one of its senior executives announced strict staff policies. Firm sparks outrage with strict staff fines.(Pexels)

The company, Man Wah Holdings Ltd, is one of China's biggest furniture brands. Founded in 1992 and based in Guangdong province, it is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and employs around 27,000 people.

In May, a senior executive in the e-commerce department, surnamed Liu, issued a formal notice listing the new rules.

He said staff were often missing from their desks, were in the restroom, some looking in mirrors, and others making strange excuses.

What are the new rules?

The new rules include fines for looking in mirrors, eating snacks at desks, and failing to clock in several times a day. Staff are also required to work overtime.

Liu warned that any employee caught playing games during work hours would be fired immediately. He also introduced a fine system for eating snacks at work: managers would be fined 2,000 yuan, supervisors 1,000 yuan, and assistant managers 500 yuan.

He added that staff who are away from their desks without a valid reason more than three times would have their monthly salary reduced by 2,000 yuan. Those who fail to shut down their computers after work would be fined 100 yuan.

Another rule said if a worker is away for over 10 minutes, they must lock their computer and push in their chair, or face a fine.

Staff unwilling to comply with the new rules were told they should resign.

The incident triggered a strong reaction online, with many people criticising the company’s harsh and unusual rules.