This Chinese company turns matchmaker by offering cash to employees for successful dates

In a novel attempt to boost workplace happiness and address societal challenges, Chinese tech company Insta360, based in Shenzhen, has launched a campaign offering cash incentives for employees to go on dates. The initiative, reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), aims to foster connections and a sense of belonging among its workforce. Chinese firm offered cash rewards to employees for dating, aiming to boost happiness. (Unsplash)

How the programme works

The tech company offers workers 66 yuan (approximately ₹770) for every valid post introducing a single individual outside the company on its internal dating platform. Employees who successfully match and maintain a relationship for three months are eligible for a larger reward. Both partners and the matchmaker will receive 1,000 yuan (approximately ₹11,650) each.

The programme has already seen enthusiastic participation, with nearly 500 posts published on the company’s forum since its launch. According to an Insta360 representative, around 10,000 yuan in smaller cash rewards has been distributed for sharing singles’ profiles. However, no dating bonuses have been awarded yet, as the campaign is less than three months old.

Mixed reactions from employees

The initiative has sparked diverse reactions among employees and the public. While some welcomed the creative approach, others questioned its implications.

One employee jokingly remarked, “My company is more eager than my mum,” while another wondered, “Does the company have any recruitment plans?” On social media, some users even suggested that the government should introduce similar incentives.

Not all responses were positive. One critic noted, “Love should not be measured by money,” expressing concern over the monetary focus of the initiative.

Addressing broader societal issues

The tech company’s campaign comes amid China’s alarming decline in marriage and birth rates. Government data reveals only 4.74 million couples registered their marriages in the first three quarters of 2024, a sharp 16.6% drop compared to the same period in 2023.

Similarly, the nation’s birth rate continues to fall, reaching a historic low of 6.39 births per 1,000 people in 2023, down from 6.77 in 2022.