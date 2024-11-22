Chinese student travels 3 days every week between China and Australia to be with girlfriend

A Chinese man studying in Australia has grabbed internet's attention for his extraordinary commitment to love and education. Xu Guangli, a 28-year-old student from Shandong province, captured the hearts of social media users worldwide after documenting his incredible 11-week journey between Melbourne and China. For three months, Xu made weekly trips from his home in Dezhou, China, to RMIT University in Melbourne, where he was completing his master's degree in arts management. Chinese student travelled weekly between China and Australia for love and studies. (Pixabay)

The journey of dedication

From August to October, Xu travelled thousands of miles to attend a single class each week while also spending time with his girlfriend, who had returned to China after completing her studies in Australia. The remarkable part of his journey? Each round trip took him three days.

Xu's journey began each week at 7 am in Dezhou, where he would travel to Jinan to catch a flight. After a layover, he would arrive in Melbourne the following day to attend his class and return to China on the third day. Despite the exhausting travel schedule, Xu explained to Dazhong Daily, “It was my last semester, and I only needed one class to meet the graduation requirements. More importantly, my girlfriend had returned to China, and life in Melbourne on my own was lonely.”

A personal and career-driven decision

Having spent eight years studying in Australia, Xu saw his decision as more than just a way to maintain his relationship. He also viewed the weekly trips as an opportunity to observe China's domestic work environment, which could benefit his future career.

Xu’s incredible journey caught the attention of social media users, who were amazed by his stamina and commitment. Xu documented his travels online, amassing nearly 10,000 followers. In one video, he broke down the costs of each trip, which totalled 6,700 yuan, including a 4,700 yuan return flight, taxi fares, and meals. To save money, Xu stayed on a friend’s couch during his brief time in Melbourne.

Worth the cost for love

While the costs of Xu's trips exceeded the 10,000 yuan ($1,350) rent he paid monthly in Melbourne, Xu expressed that the time and money spent were "worth it for love" and "the good food at home." His flights often included layovers in various Chinese cities, and on one occasion, he even visited Vietnam.

Having completed his studies at the end of October, Xu no longer needs to make the arduous journey. His story has left a lasting impression on social media, with many praising his perseverance and dedication to both his education and his relationship.