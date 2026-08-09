I switched from a regular to inverter fridge, and was shocked by how much my power bill dropped

How an inverter refrigerator can make a difference. By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Get your new Refrigerator at ₹ 3,000/month Check Eligibility → I never thought my refrigerator could make such a noticeable difference to my electricity bill. Like most people, I assumed the fridge was just another appliance quietly running in the background, with its impact on monthly power consumption being relatively small. That changed after I replaced my regular refrigerator with an inverter model.

I had expected some savings, especially because inverter compressors can adjust their speed based on the cooling requirement instead of repeatedly switching on and off. But the difference in my electricity bill was much bigger than I anticipated.

To see if the change was actually making a difference, I compared my electricity bills before and after switching refrigerators, while keeping my overall usage broadly similar. The numbers made one thing clear: the refrigerator was contributing more to my monthly power consumption than I had realised.

Why an inverter refrigerator can consume less electricity The main difference is the way the compressor operates. A conventional fixed-speed compressor generally works at a fixed capacity. It switches on when cooling is required and switches off once the desired temperature is reached.

An inverter compressor can vary its operating speed depending on the cooling requirement. Instead of repeatedly switching between full operation and off, it can operate at a lower speed when less cooling is required.

This can help reduce unnecessary power consumption, particularly once the refrigerator has reached and maintained its target temperature.

However, inverter does not automatically mean every refrigerator will consume the same amount of electricity. Capacity, design, insulation, temperature settings, usage and the refrigerator's overall energy efficiency also matter.

This is why simply looking for the word "inverter" isn't enough when buying a refrigerator.

BEE star rating is more important than I realised For Indian consumers, one of the most useful indicators is the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star label.

BEE's Standards & Labelling programme rates eligible appliances from 1 to 5 stars, with 5-star products being the most energy-efficient within the relevant category. For refrigerators, annual energy consumption in kWh is an important parameter used for the star rating.

The BEE refrigerator label also provides information such as the appliance's total volume, model number, annual electricity consumption, star level and other product details.

This is useful because it gives shoppers something more concrete to compare than just the compressor type. For example, if I am choosing between two similarly sized refrigerators, I would now look at their annual energy consumption in units alongside their star ratings.

A refrigerator with an inverter compressor but relatively high annual consumption may not necessarily be a better choice than a more efficient model.

The annual energy consumption figure tells you more This was probably the most useful thing I learned from looking at the BEE label.

Instead of asking only, "Is this an inverter fridge?", I would now ask, "How many units does this refrigerator consume in a year?"

BEE's refrigerator regulations require the energy label to display the electricity consumption in units per year along with the star level and other product information.

That figure can give you a better idea of the refrigerator's expected energy consumption under standardised testing conditions.

Of course, your actual electricity consumption can differ because your usage isn't the same as laboratory conditions. How frequently you open the door, how much food is stored, ambient temperature and temperature settings can all affect how hard the refrigerator has to work.

Still, the BEE figure provides a useful starting point when comparing models.