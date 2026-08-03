Before you spend ₹1 Lakh on a smart refrigerator, think beyond the touchscreen

The truth about smart refrigerators goes beyond AI and touchscreens. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 3,000/month Check Eligibility → Smart refrigerators promise the future, but will they age as well as your fridge?When was the last time you asked how long a refrigerator's software would be supported? Chances are, you never have. Most of us choose a refrigerator based on its cooling performance, storage space, energy efficiency or, increasingly, the smart features printed on the box.

But modern refrigerators are no longer just cooling appliances. Many are internet-connected devices with operating systems, companion apps and cloud-based services that introduce an entirely new ownership question. What happens if the electronics fail before the compressor does, or if the software that powers those connected features is no longer supported years down the line?

To understand that shift, it helps to look beyond the showroom and listen to the people who repair these appliances every day. Their experience reveals a side of smart refrigerators that spec sheets rarely mention.

A refrigerator that also behaves like a connected device A smart refrigerator is no longer just about keeping food fresh. Premium models now function much like other connected gadgets in your home, combining traditional cooling with software, apps and internet-based features. That changes what buyers need to think about before making a purchase.

Features commonly found in smart refrigerators include:

Companion apps for remote controls and alerts

Touchscreens for recipes, calendars and entertainment

Internal cameras to check contents remotely

Voice assistant support and smart home integration

Over-the-air software updates and remote diagnostics Unlike a smartphone, though, a refrigerator is expected to last 10 to 15 years. That raises an important question: will the software, apps and connected features remain useful for as long as the appliance itself? It's a question many buyers don't think to ask, but one that shapes the true long-term value of a smart refrigerator.

The compressor isn't always the first thing that fails For years, the compressor was considered the heart of a refrigerator and often the most expensive part to repair. While compressor failures still happen, repair technicians say many service calls on modern smart refrigerators involve electronic components instead of the cooling system itself.

These can include:

Main control boards (PCBs)

Temperature and humidity sensors

Touchscreen displays

Wi-Fi and connectivity modules

Ice maker and water dispenser electronics A fault in any of these components can affect how the refrigerator operates, even if the compressor is working perfectly. The shift reflects how today's refrigerators rely on electronics to manage everything from temperature settings to smart features. As a result, repairs can be more complex than simply replacing a mechanical part, and in some cases, involve replacing entire electronic modules instead of fixing an individual component.

Your refrigerator could outlive its software A refrigerator can stay in service for 10 to 15 years or even longer. Software, on the other hand, doesn't always follow the same timeline.

Unlike cooling systems or compressors, connected features depend on companion apps, cloud services and regular software updates. If a manufacturer reduces support, discontinues an app or stops rolling out updates, some smart features may become limited or lose functionality over time, even though the refrigerator continues to cool just fine.

That's why experts suggest looking beyond the feature list. Before paying extra for connected capabilities, check if the brand has a clear software support policy, offers over-the-air updates and has a track record of maintaining its smart ecosystem. Those details can be just as important as the warranty when you're investing in a premium appliance.

Not every smart refrigerator is a risky buy None of this means smart refrigerators aren't worth considering. Many premium models offer genuinely useful features like remote temperature controls, energy monitoring, door-open alerts and diagnostics that can help identify issues before they become major problems.

The key is to look beyond flashy touchscreens or AI branding. Before investing in a connected refrigerator, pay attention to factors like the brand's service network, warranty coverage, software update history and availability of spare parts. A well-supported smart refrigerator can offer convenience without becoming a headache years later.

With that in mind, here are some smart refrigerators that strike a better balance between connected features, cooling performance and long-term ownership.