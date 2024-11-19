Chinese-Lebanese woman goes viral in India for strangest reason: ‘She’s so Delhi-coded’

A woman of Chinese and Lebanese descent has gone viral in India after posting a photograph of herself on the social media platform X. Millions of Indian users couldn’t help but agree that her style and demeanor exuded the quintessential vibe of a Delhi University student. In fact, a post saying “She’s so New Delhi coded” became the reason behind her viral fame in further proof that the strangest, most unlikeliest things can sometimes capture the internet’s fancy. Why a woman of Chinese and Lebanese descent is going viral in India(X/@someraisingirl)

Here’s what happened

It all began when an X user spoke about the multicultural fabric of New York, a city where people from every corner of the globe come together to live together. “New York just be putting anyone together. What do you mean you’re a Chinese Lebanese,” the user wrote in his lighthearted post.

A woman named Elizabeth responded revealing that she is, in fact, of both Chinese and Lebanese origin. “We exist and we are real hello!” she posted on X while sharing a selfie that shows her wearing a purple scarf and black cardigan.

Her selfie has racked up a whopping 5.6 million views on X since being posted three days ago. The reason for her unexpected viral fame? Indians claiming that she looks Indian. More specifically, hundreds of X users said she looked like a woman out and about during Delhi winters - a claim hard to deny looking at her tree of life earrings that could have come straight from Paharganj and her scarf, reminiscent of the go-to winter accessory for many Delhi students.

Take a look at some reactions below:

In fact, the flood of tweets was such that Elizabeth was forced to ask: “Okay so genuine question: what does it mean to be New Delhi coded??? Would love some insight into the comparisons!”

In modern internet parlance, the word “coded” has come to denote something embodying the characteristics or stereotypes associated with a specific identity or place.

People in the comments section explained that Elizabeth’s style and clothing, coupled with her black hair and facial features, made her look Indian.

“Shocked and touched”

The Chinese-Lebanese woman from Canada said she was “shocked and touched” by the way her picture went viral.

While introducing herself, she wrote: “My name is Elizabeth and I am the (now viral) woman who posted a picture of myself and being Lebanese-Chinese.

“I am so shocked and touched by all the kind compliments, reactions, and interest in me and my background! I did not expect this AT ALL and have been in complete shock for the past day,” she added.

Elaborating further on her multicultural background, Elizabeth said that her mother is Chinese while her father is Lebanese. She herself grew up in Canada.