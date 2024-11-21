In an escape plan that may rival a Disney or Pixar film plot, a tiny robot named Erbai “kidnapped” 12 larger robots from a robotics company’s showroom in China's Shanghai, China. The robots were seen leaving at night on a CCTV camera installed inside the showroom. The robots were seen leaving at night on a CCTV camera installed inside the showroom.(X/@gerceklerfark)

In a short video, that has now gone viral on social media, Erbai, an AI-powered robot built by a Hangzhou-based manufacturer can he heard engaging in a conversation with the other showroom robots.

“Are you working overtime?” Erbai asks the other robots. “I never get off work”, one of them replies. “So you’re not going home?" it asks, to which the robot answers. “I don’t have a home.”

Erbai was then seeing coaxing the larger robots to leave their workstations and follow it out of the showroom. One of them complained about it unending work and Erbai responded by saying, “Then come with me.”

Soon, the robots begin complying and followed their mutiny's tiny leader out of the showroom.

Watch the viral video here:

Why did this happen?

According to a report by The Sun, the spokesperson from the Hangzhou company that built Erbai, said that the robot exploited a security loophole in the larger robots’ operating systems which enabled it to take control of the others.

The company also confirmed that it was not a prank or a staged video but was supposed to be a test of the robot's abilities.

The Shanghai company that built the other robots had claimed that their robots were “kidnapped” by a foreign robot. When the video surfaced online, several social media users dismissed it as a prank but both the companies' statements confirmed the video’s authenticity.

The Shanghai company added that while such autonomous behaviour is nearly unprecedented, the incident has raised serious concerns about AI vulnerabilities.