HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 4, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Shilpa-Abadhani – Artworks by Dana Ghosh, Anjana Kirtania & Sandip Das
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 1 to 4
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: VS Gaitonde Memorial Lecture: Decolonising the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum (Speaker: Tasneem Zakaria Mehta)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium
#CineCall
What: Sophie Scholl: Die Letzten Tage (The Final Days) (Director: Marc Rothemund)
Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place
When: August 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Clay Charm Clock
Where: Third Wave Coffee, Peach Tree Road, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: August 4
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
#CineCall
What: Partners of the Heart (Director: Bill Duke & Andrea Kalin)
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
When: August 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Girls Night Out Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Gurleen Pannu, Shashi Dhiman & Shikha
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: August 4
Timing: 7pm & 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction