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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 4, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, August 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Aug 4, 2026, 05:01:25 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Shilpa-Abadhani – Artworks by Dana Ghosh, Anjana Kirtania & Sandip Das

    Gram it: As the season of Saawan continues, here's how Kanwar Yatris were spotted carrying water from river Ganga alongside National Highway 48, in Gurugram. Several kanwariyas have been returning to the NCR, and offering holy water to Lord Shiva during monsoon. (Photo: PTI)
    Gram it: As the season of Saawan continues, here's how Kanwar Yatris were spotted carrying water from river Ganga alongside National Highway 48, in Gurugram. Several kanwariyas have been returning to the NCR, and offering holy water to Lord Shiva during monsoon. (Photo: PTI)

    Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 1 to 4

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: VS Gaitonde Memorial Lecture: Decolonising the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum (Speaker: Tasneem Zakaria Mehta)

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 4

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium

    #CineCall

    What: Sophie Scholl: Die Letzten Tage (The Final Days) (Director: Marc Rothemund)

    Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

    When: August 4

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Clay Charm Clock

    Where: Third Wave Coffee, Peach Tree Road, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram

    When: August 4

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

    #CineCall

    What: Partners of the Heart (Director: Bill Duke & Andrea Kalin)

    Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

    When: August 4

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Girls Night Out Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Gurleen Pannu, Shashi Dhiman & Shikha

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: August 4

    Timing: 7pm & 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 4, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 4, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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