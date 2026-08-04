HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 4, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack What: Shilpa-Abadhani – Artworks by Dana Ghosh, Anjana Kirtania & Sandip Das Gram it: As the season of Saawan continues, here's how Kanwar Yatris were spotted carrying water from river Ganga alongside National Highway 48, in Gurugram. Several kanwariyas have been returning to the NCR, and offering holy water to Lord Shiva during monsoon. (Photo: PTI)

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 1 to 4

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: VS Gaitonde Memorial Lecture: Decolonising the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum (Speaker: Tasneem Zakaria Mehta)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium

#CineCall What: Sophie Scholl: Die Letzten Tage (The Final Days) (Director: Marc Rothemund)

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: August 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Clay Charm Clock

Where: Third Wave Coffee, Peach Tree Road, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: August 4

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

#CineCall What: Partners of the Heart (Director: Bill Duke & Andrea Kalin)

Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: August 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Girls Night Out Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Gurleen Pannu, Shashi Dhiman & Shikha

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: August 4

Timing: 7pm & 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

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