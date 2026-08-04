Punjab: ₹13-crore SGPC dues not recovered, says SAD (Punar Surjit)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) on Monday alleged that more than ₹13.5 crore belonging to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) remained unrecovered, accusing the SGPC leadership and the Punjab government of failing to act. The party also raised fresh questions over the commercial use of Gurbani broadcasts and the delay in reconstituting the Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission. Party’s chief spokesperson and senior vice-president Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad says that over ₹6 crore, including interest, was outstanding from private broadcaster PTC towards Gurbani telecast fees.

Addressing a press conference, party’s chief spokesperson and senior vice-president Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad claimed that over ₹6 crore, including interest, was outstanding from private broadcaster PTC towards Gurbani telecast fees. He alleged that while the channel had been paying the SGPC an annual fee of ₹2 crore until 2023, the collection of the fee was subsequently discontinued without the approval of either the SGPC executive committee or the General House.

Peer Mohammad challenged SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to make public any resolution authorising the discontinuation of the fee. He claimed the money belonged to the SGPC’s education fund and could have been used for the education of underprivileged children.

He also alleged that a ₹7.5-crore recovery case against chartered accountant Satinder Kohli has remained pending before the Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission for nearly a decade. He questioned why the commission had not been reconstituted despite the tenure of its chairman ending in December 2021, and asked why the Aam Aadmi Party government had not issued a fresh notification since assuming office in 2022.

The SAD (Punar-Surjit) leader further called for a uniform Gurbani broadcasting policy, demanding that all licensed television channels willing to comply with Sikh Maryada be allowed to telecast Gurbani without advertisements or interruptions. He also sought disclosure of revenue earned from Gurbani broadcasts overseas and whether such income is credited to Guru’s Golak.

When contacted, PTC CEO Harpreet Singh Sahni said he was not aware of the issue but would look into the matter.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami did not respond to repeated calls. SGPC media officials declined to comment.