Can't send photos, videos or stickers on WhatsApp? Thousands report widespread outage; 'guess multimedia is affected'

Thousands of WhatsApp users worldwide are reporting issues with the messaging platform, with many saying they are unable to send media, including photos, videos and stickers. WhatsApp down for thousands of users. (Representational image)

Outage-tracking website DownDetector recorded a surge in reports on Monday evening, with complaints peaking at around 6:45 p.m. EDT.

One user wrote, "I can't send images nor videos."

Another posted, "Cannot send media. I have another account on Apple and it seems unaffected. So it looks like it is an Android-only issue."

A third user added, "Cannot send pictures. So I guess multimedia is affected."

Another commented, "Texts going through but no media."

One frustrated user wrote, "Won't let me send stickers or pictures to my bestie :("

Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, has not yet responded to the reports or provided a timeline for resolving the issue.