Can't send photos, videos or stickers on WhatsApp? Thousands report widespread outage; 'guess multimedia is affected'
Outage-tracking website DownDetector recorded a surge in reports on Monday evening, with complaints peaking at around 6:45 p.m. EDT.
Thousands of WhatsApp users worldwide are reporting issues with the messaging platform, with many saying they are unable to send media, including photos, videos and stickers.
Outage-tracking website DownDetector recorded a surge in reports on Monday evening, with complaints peaking at around 6:45 p.m. EDT.
One user wrote, "I can't send images nor videos."
Another posted, "Cannot send media. I have another account on Apple and it seems unaffected. So it looks like it is an Android-only issue."
A third user added, "Cannot send pictures. So I guess multimedia is affected."
Another commented, "Texts going through but no media."
One frustrated user wrote, "Won't let me send stickers or pictures to my bestie :("
Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, has not yet responded to the reports or provided a timeline for resolving the issue.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More