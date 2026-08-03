Apple stock fell 7.4% and lost $426 billion in 2 days. Here’s what Wall Street fears

Apple reported its best third quarter in five years, with strong growth across its business. Net sales increased 16.4% year over year in fiscal Q3 2026. iPhone sales were a major reason behind the growth, rising 21.7% from a year earlier. Overall product sales increased 18.1%. This was the first third quarter since fiscal 2021 when Apple's product sales grew faster than its services business. Apple stock fell after strong Q3 2026 results as investors worried about weak guidance, rising costs, iPhone demand and the company's AI growth outlook. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Apple stock still suffered a huge sell-off Despite the strong results, Apple's stock fell 7.4% on July 31. The decline wiped out around $426 billion in market value in just two days, according to The Motley Fool. The sharp fall shows that investors were worried about Apple's future growth, even though the latest quarter was strong. The main concerns were weaker guidance, rising costs and possible pressure on consumer demand.

Apple product sales are growing again Apple's product business had struggled to grow for several years after the pandemic-era boom. The strong jump in fiscal Q3 2026 now suggests that demand for Apple's hardware is picking up again. This could be a sign that Apple is entering a new product upgrade cycle.

Apple raises prices as costs rise Apple increased prices in June on products including the Mac, iPad, Apple TV, HomePod and Vision Pro. The company raised prices because of higher memory chip costs, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook, via The Motley Fool. The price increases are now raising questions about whether some customers bought Apple products earlier than planned to avoid paying even higher prices later.

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This is known as pull-forward demand. Investors are also worried that consumers may not want to pay more because they are already dealing with higher costs for food, gas and housing.

Apple iPhone demand remains strong Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers asked Apple management during the July 30 earnings call whether it was seeing customers bring purchases forward in the consumer, enterprise or education markets. He also asked whether this was affecting Apple's outlook, according to The Motley Fool.

Cook pointed to Apple's strong iPhone performance and said iPhone revenue for the nine months ended June 27, 2026, was up 22.4%. That is close to the 21.7% year-over-year increase in iPhone revenue during the latest three-month quarter. This suggests that Apple's recent iPhone strength was not only caused by the June price increases. The company had already been seeing strong iPhone demand in earlier quarters of fiscal 2026.

Apple gives weak sales outlook Apple expects fiscal Q4 2026 net sales to grow only around 9% to 11% year over year. That forecast is much weaker than the 16.4% growth Apple delivered in the latest quarter. The weaker guidance suggests that some demand may have been brought forward.

At the very least, it shows that Apple is being cautious about consumer demand. The caution comes just before the expected September launch of the iPhone 18 Pro. Apple's first fiscal quarter, which ends in late December, is normally its biggest quarter of the year because of holiday demand.

Apple faces higher chip costs The Motley Fool said Apple's rising costs may be an even bigger concern than its weaker sales forecast. Apple said one of its biggest supply problems is getting the microchips needed for processing, graphics and AI features in its devices.

Stronger-than-expected demand has made the supply chain even tighter. If Apple has to pay more to secure the chips it needs, its profit margins could come under pressure. This is especially important because Apple has already increased product prices, leaving less room to push more costs onto customers.

Cook indicated that Apple could face pressure from rising costs while consumers are already stretched by higher living expenses. This creates a difficult situation for the company. Apple can raise prices to protect its margins, but higher prices could hurt demand.

If Apple keeps prices under control, however, it may have to absorb more of the increased costs itself. That could reduce the amount of profit Apple makes from each product.