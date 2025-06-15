‘Let’s pluck more’: Chinese zoo visitors blasted for yanking hair off resting tiger

A group of zoo visitors in China has come under fire after a video of them yanking hair from a tiger went viral, drawing sharp criticism online. Officials noted that pulling the animal’s hair can cause stress and may lead to aggressive reactions.(X)

According to the South China Morning Post, the incident occurred at a zoo in Liaoning province, located in northeastern China. The now widely circulated video, filmed on June 8, shows several people reaching through a metal fence to pull hair from a resting tiger’s belly and tail. The tiger was lying atop a steel viewing tunnel, a designated zone where the big cats often relax.

‘Let’s pull more'

In the footage, a woman is heard saying, “Let’s pull more! Tiger hair keeps evil away and protects the home.” Another tourist holds up a small bunch of tiger fur, posing for a photo, and declares, “Best souvenir and it is free.” Others are seen tying bits of the tiger’s hair to their handbags.

The group’s behaviour triggered backlash, especially given the cultural context. In traditional Chinese beliefs, the tiger is seen as the “king of beasts”, symbolising bravery and power. In ancient times, the animal was linked to military generals and gods of war. Some still believe that tiger hair brings good luck, wards off bad spirits, and ensures protection during travel.

The zoo’s staff strongly condemned the actions. An animal keeper told mainland outlet Dianshi News: “Touching animals is strictly prohibited at the zoo. We have been trying to stop these tourists, but it has not worked.”

Officials added that pulling the animal’s hair can cause stress and may lead to aggressive reactions. However, it remains unclear whether the individuals involved will face any consequences.

