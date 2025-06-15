China’s nature reserve opens 6,000/day jobs for 'savages' to dance around, eat raw food, entertain tourists

A popular tourist destination in central China has sparked widespread attention after announcing a unique job opening, hiring people to dress and perform as “savages” for visitors, reported the South China Morning Post. According to the recruitment ad, 16 candidates will be selected.(Representational Image/Pexel)

The Shennongjia National Nature Reserve, located in Hubei province and recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site, began recruiting for the role on June 7. Since then, around 10,000 people have reportedly applied, according to the reserve’s management company, which spoke to The Beijing News on June 9.

Also read: ₹20 lakh role, no one qualified: Indian tech company shocked after 450 interviews lead nowhere

The job, which pays 500 yuan (approximately ₹6,000) per day, will last from July to August. The reserve is known for its untouched forests, diverse wildlife, and age-old myths about wild men inhabiting its mountains. It’s also a popular summer escape, with average temperatures hovering around a pleasant 20°C.

Job description

As per the recruitment advertisement, 16 individuals will be selected. Their responsibilities include wearing “savage” costumes, roaming the forested areas, dancing, and interacting with tourists. They’ll also be expected to record and share their experiences on social media platforms.

The advertisement further states that actors must be open to accepting and consuming food offered by tourists. There are no restrictions on age or gender, but applicants must present medical proof of good health.

“Those with an open personality, who are creative in shooting short videos and accustomed to living in the wild for a long time, will be preferred,” said the company. “Those who like to eat raw food will also be given priority,” it added.

Also read: ‘I went to Sushant Singh Rajput’s home’: Mumbai CEO recalls actor’s unexpected offer to help, pays tribute

There are also strict rules: the performers aren’t allowed to speak, they can only make a purring sound, except when asked for directions to a toilet. They’re forbidden from touching wild animals and must run away upon encountering any unidentified creatures. Working hours are from 8 am to 5 pm.

The quirky job post has gone viral on Chinese social media, drawing humorous reactions. “I am interested in this job. I can do it for just 300 yuan a day,” said one online user. Another joked, “What if I meet real savages?”

Shennongjia isn’t the first location to embrace this unusual tourism strategy. A scenic area in Liaoning province had also made headlines last year for hiring 14 “savage” actors at a monthly pay of 5,000 yuan (about ₹60,000).