Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas punished by ICC for inappropriate celebrations in Trinidad Test against West Indies
Pakistan lost the first Test against the West Indies at Trinidad on Tuesday. Chasing 211 to win on day four, they could only make 120 and conceded the contest.
There is more bad news for the Pakistani cricket team following their 90-run defeat by the West Indies in the first Test at Trinidad on Tuesday. Two of their pacers have now been punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for unsporting conduct.
Khurram Shahzad has been fined 15% of his match fee for celebrating too close to West Indian batter Shai Hope in the second innings after removing him. He has also been handed one demerit point. The other Pakistan bowler is Mohammad Abbas, whose celebration after getting Jomel Warrican out was considered improper. He was way too animated. It was the last wicket of the Caribbean innings, after which Pakistan needed 211 to win the game. Abbas, who completed a five-for with that wicket, was officially reprimanded for his act but was not fined like Shahzad. He got one demerit point though.
“Both players admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings,” an ICC release said.
Also Read: Beyond T20 hype: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi now steps into Indian cricket's toughest audition
In the match, the West Indies were in control for a very large part. In the fourth innings, led by a Jayden Seales five-for, they bowled the visitors out for 120 to take the contest and lead 1-0 in the two-game series. Except for captain Babar Azam (58 not out), none of their batters could stand up to the hosts' bowlers. After the defeat, Azam blamed first-innings centurion Shan Masood’s finger injury for his team’s timid performance in the final innings of the match.
“Yes, Shan Masood’s injury affected us because, unfortunately, his finger is fractured, so we definitely missed him.
“At the same time, when you’re facing the new ball, you have to survive the first 20 overs, build partnerships, and then, as the ball gets older, the pitch becomes easier to bat on. We couldn’t put together those partnerships.
“We played good cricket in the last few days, but today we were not up to the mark as a batting unit. The surface is good, and we expected the new ball to move, for which we were prepared… but I think they bowled very well and used the conditions nicely. We’ll sit together and discuss these things because, while the result hasn’t gone our way, we can certainly address our mistakes. We’ll do our best to correct them and ensure we improve going forward,” Azam said.
The second and final game starts on August 2 at Port of Spain.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More