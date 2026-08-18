KL Rahul hugs, nearly kisses Devdutt Padikkal after surviving LBW review on teammate's advice during 1st Sri Lanka Test
KL Rahul survives a dramatic lbw review after Devdutt Padikkal’s insistence, then hugs and nearly kisses his teammate before Jayasuriya gets him.
For the second time in the Test match, KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal stitched together a half-century stand for the second wicket. It was only the fifth time an Indian pair had managed two 50-plus partnerships in the same Test in Sri Lanka, the second such instance in Galle and the first in 16 years, with VVS Laxman and Suresh Raina the last to achieve the feat in Colombo in 2008.
However, the partnership would not have been possible without a crucial intervention from Padikkal, who convinced a reluctant Rahul to take an LBW review. What followed was a hug and an almost-kiss.
It happened on the last ball of the 11th over of India’s innings when Prabath Jayasuriya got his arm ball to drift into Rahul. The batter prodded forward and was beaten on the inside edge, with the ball striking him on the back pad as Sri Lanka broke into a huge appeal.
The umpire did not hesitate before raising his finger, leaving Rahul convinced that he was out. He had almost started walking back when Padikkal stopped him and urged him to take the review.
The replay showed that the impact was in line and there was no bat involved. However, the ball was missing the stumps, with the tracker showing it would have gone over the top. The Sri Lankan players were left in disbelief, while Jayasuriya himself kept staring at the giant screen, seemingly hoping the technology would somehow prove him right.
Rahul, meanwhile, was understandably elated at having survived. He heaved a huge sigh of relief before hugging Padikkal and almost kissing him — if only it wasn't for the helmet.
Rahul, who was batting on 25 off 37 at the time, added just 10 more runs to his score before Jayasuriya eventually got his revenge. Facing a fuller delivery outside off, Rahul shimmied down the track and lofted the ball over mid-on. However, the bat twisted at the point of impact and the shot did not have enough distance, with Milan Rathnayake taking the catch at deepish mid-off.
Earlier in the day, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for a three-ball duck in the opening over. It was his seventh dismissal for a duck as a Test opener.
On Day 3, India bowled Sri Lanka out for 284 to take a 178-run lead.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More