‘I went to Sushant Singh Rajput’s home’: Mumbai CEO recalls actor’s unexpected offer to help, pays tribute

A heartfelt tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput from a Mumbai startup co-founder is tugging at hearts online. In his post, Shikhar Agrawal, an IIT grad, recalled how the actor quietly offered to support his ambulance startup when he was just a college student. A Mumbai CEO shared this photo along with a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. (LinkedIn/Shikhar Agrawal)

“6 years ago, I went to Sushant Singh Rajput’s home & it still brings tears to my eyes remembering what he said,” Agrawal wrote, adding that at that time, he was working on his startup with ambulances. The CEO continued that the invitation to visit the actor’s house came after he pitched his startup idea to Rajput during his visit to IIT Bombay to shoot the 2019 film Chhichhore.

“He listened like very few people do. He asked questions about tech, dispatch, scale, everything, and then said something I didn't expect: ‘I don't actively invest… but I want to be the face of this. You’re solving something real. I want to help.’ We couldn't believe what Sushant said... just like that... he agreed to do such a big thing for 2nd year students,” Agrawal continued.

In the next few lines, the CEO spoke more about Rajput and how the actor reacted when talking about "science, startups, space, helping people.”

“Today, June 14 marks 5 years since Sushant went away and I just want to say this: Sometimes, you really don’t see the light you bring to the world, but that doesn’t mean it’s not there. If you ever forget it — don’t quit. Don't disappear. Just hold on because the world needs more of that light. Not less.”

Social media is emotional:

An individual posted, “That day was terrible!!! Thinking about it, I shivered and spent so many sleepless nights!! Such a great soul!! You are still alive in the hearts of millions of fans!!” Another joined, “Some souls shine so bright they illuminate everyone around them. His kindness and vision live on through stories like this.”

A third expressed, “I never forget 21st Jan (his birthday) and 14th June (his unfortunate, tragic and untimely death). I was not just a fan of his craft but his kind heart and spiritual bent of mind. He was one of a kind. Praying for him and missing him a little more today.” A fourth wrote, “Sushant will always live in our hearts. His presence is felt even in his absence. A pure good soul who left a lasting impact.”

About Sushant Singh Rajput

He started his career as a TV actor and appeared in several hit shows. He began his journey as a Bollywood actor in 2011 with Kai Po Che! His last film, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

On June 14, 2020, he was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. The postmortem report cited ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ as the cause of the 34-year-old’s death.