FIFA World Cup closing ceremony: Watch Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini's performances

The 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to a close on Sunday, July 19, with Argentina and Spain playing the final match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, known to FIFA as the New York New Jersey Stadium. The closing ceremony will begin at 1:30pm ET, ahead of the match. The FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony starts at 1:30pm ET. (X/@world_tourists_) FIFA World Cup Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said the closing ceremony will match the energy of the opening ceremonies held earlier in the tournament. “Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament,” he said in a press release. Also Follow: Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final Watch performances The closing ceremony will open with a special performance of the US national anthem by Jennifer Hudson.

Post Malone will headline the star-studded ceremony. Other performers include Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed. Actor Tom Cruise is also set to make a special appearance during the event. FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke about the big lineup of stars for the ceremony. “We are thrilled to have so many stars taking to the pitch, from both the football and entertainment worlds,” he said in a press release. “The closing ceremony will set the tone for a historic FIFA World Cup final, uniting the passion of 48 teams, 16 host cities and millions of fans on one unforgettable stage.” Also Read: What time is FIFA World Cup Final half-time show? Check how to watch BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira live today