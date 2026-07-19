Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Messi's quest for immortality meets ESP in summit clash
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Lionel Messi has a chance to lead Argentina to back-to-back World Cup titles, while Spain's young side looks to usher in a new era with its first WC triumph since 2010.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: The stage is set for the FIFA World Cup final as Lionel Messi's Argentina take on a fearless young Spain side in the last hurdle of their title defence. It is a meeting packed with compelling storylines. Messi will face a generation of Spanish players who grew up idolising him, including teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, whom the Argentine famously held as a baby during a charity photoshoot years ago. It is a fitting backdrop for a final that feels destined to happen....Read More
The contest also pits the tournament's most explosive attack against its strongest defence. Argentina have lit up the World Cup with their attacking football, while Spain have built their run on defensive excellence, conceding just one goal throughout the tournament. It promises to be a fascinating battle of contrasting styles on football's biggest stage. Beyond the trophy, Messi also has personal milestones within reach. He heads into the final second in the Golden Boot race with eight goals, trailing France's Kylian Mbappe, who finished the tournament with 10. But individual honours are unlikely to be Messi's priority. His focus will be on leading Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup title and adding another unforgettable chapter to his extraordinary international career.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Messi looks to reclaim another crown!
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Apart from defending the World Cup, Lionel Messi also has the chance to reclaim a record that was his until just 24 hours ago. Kylian Mbappe overtook him to become the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer with 22 goals, one more than Messi's 21. A goal in Sunday's final would see the Argentina captain draw level, while a brace would put him back on top.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Hello and welcome!
Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Hello and welcome to our live blog of FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina.