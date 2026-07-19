Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Messi's quest for immortality meets ESP in summit clash

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Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Follow Latest Updates

Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final: The stage is set for the FIFA World Cup final as Lionel Messi's Argentina take on a fearless young Spain side in the last hurdle of their title defence. It is a meeting packed with compelling storylines. Messi will face a generation of Spanish players who grew up idolising him, including teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, whom the Argentine famously held as a baby during a charity photoshoot years ago. It is a fitting backdrop for a final that feels destined to happen. The contest also pits the tournament's most explosive attack against its strongest defence. Argentina have lit up the World Cup with their attacking football, while Spain have built their run on defensive excellence, conceding just one goal throughout the tournament. It promises to be a fascinating battle of contrasting styles on football's biggest stage. Beyond the trophy, Messi also has personal milestones within reach. He heads into the final second in the Golden Boot race with eight goals, trailing France's Kylian Mbappe, who finished the tournament with 10. But individual honours are unlikely to be Messi's priority. His focus will be on leading Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup title and adding another unforgettable chapter to his extraordinary international career. ...Read More

The contest also pits the tournament's most explosive attack against its strongest defence. Argentina have lit up the World Cup with their attacking football, while Spain have built their run on defensive excellence, conceding just one goal throughout the tournament. It promises to be a fascinating battle of contrasting styles on football's biggest stage. Beyond the trophy, Messi also has personal milestones within reach. He heads into the final second in the Golden Boot race with eight goals, trailing France's Kylian Mbappe, who finished the tournament with 10. But individual honours are unlikely to be Messi's priority. His focus will be on leading Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup title and adding another unforgettable chapter to his extraordinary international career.