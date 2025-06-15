20 lakh role, no one qualified: Indian tech company shocked after 450 interviews lead nowhere

A tech company claimed its recent interview drive for a single vacancy produced disappointing results. As per the post, 12,000 people applied for the position, among which 450 were interviewed. However, the company says it didn’t end up hiring a single candidate as an alarming number of applicants for the junior developer role relied heavily on AI tools for coding without grasping the logic behind their work. A tech company alleged that all the interviewed candidates tried to copy-paste code from AI. (Representational image). (Unsplash/arifriyanto)

“We even allowed candidates to use GPT to solve problems. However, when we ask about time or space complexity, or an explanation of the code they just wrote, many are unable to respond,” read a part of the Reddit post.

“A lot of candidates are vibe coding essentially copy-pasting code from AI without understanding a single line of it. This makes it extremely difficult these days to find a developer who truly understands what they’ve written,” it continued.

The company further added that the entire experience has left it questioning its hiring process.

Take a look at the entire post:

How did social media react?

An individual remarked, “You seriously need to evaluate your interview process and the time wasted on interviews. Either your recruiting team is bringing you bad developers or your process is having issues. Either way, wasting 450 hours to find one engineer is stupid, to say the least.”

Another added, “Evaluate your interview process. It's highly inefficient. Don’t blame the candidates. There is a serious expectation mismatch.”

Addressing the criticism, the OP posted, “The entire point is people are going to use AI anyways in their Jobs as well everyone does, so there is no point of saying to them that do not use AI to write code in the interviews as well. The candidate should understand the solution and the logic behind each and every line, that is our only concern.” Further clarifying that the position was for a sixth member of a 5-person team in an Indian tech company.

A fourth wrote, “If out of 12k people you are interviewing 450, I am guessing you are already shortlisting AI proficient people. That means their resumes are already optimized using AI. So there goes all possible eligible candidates in 11.55k people. That's why recruitment is the toughest in the AI age.”