19 years in tech, now delivering for Swiggy: Bengaluru man meets ex-entrepreneur trying to rebuild his business

When a Swiggy order arrived at his doorstep, a Bengaluru customer expected just his food - not a story that would move him deeply. Taking to X, Nithin Kumar shared his interaction with Padmanaban, an entrepreneur who delivers food not just for survival but also to revive the business he once ran. Ex-entrepreneur who now delivers for Swiggy, trying to rebuild his business from scratch. (X/@nithinkumrr)

“My Swiggy delivery partner handed me this tonight,” Kumar wrote, along with a picture of a one-page resume titled, “Delivered with care, built with code”. The delivery partner Padmanaban's resume features his professional information as a “full-stack developer with 19+ years of experience”.

Kumar wrote that Padmanaban once ran a software company for “global clients.” His resume highlighted that he now delivers food “not just for survival but to build [his business] from scratch.”

Kumar concluded his post by revealing how Padmanaban reacted when he asked if he could help the delivery man get a job. “No, just trying to get my business back on track,” the delivery person replied.

Take a look at the full post:

According to Padmanaban’s LinkedIn profile, which Kumar shared, he founded his company in 2018 in Tamil Nadu. The techie has a degree in electronics and communication engineering.

In his resume, Padmanaban listed his strengths as being capable of “direct support,” “clear communication,” “providing affordable pricing for small businesses,” and “quick turnaround with professional results.”

On his LinkedIn profile, he added, “My special interest is in the field of Robotics and IoT, and I am doing a number of research on it. I'm also interested in taking it to the next generation and helping them to develop in it and bringing out new ideas and innovations. My hobby is taking seminars in colleges, and schools to build a bridge between students and industry.”